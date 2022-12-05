VERMILLION — Join the Edith B. Siegrist Vermillion Public Library and special guest Hector Curriel as he discusses his graphic novel, “American Ace: Joe Foss, Fighter Pilot,” at noon on Thursday, Dec. 8. The program will be held in the Kozak room.
Using a pen and ink, Curriel draws readers into his subject’s triumphs and trials as Joe Foss overcomes difficult and dangerous situations.
