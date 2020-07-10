Monday’s reorganization of the Yankton City Commission is going to look a little different than reorganization meetings of the past.
During a media preview meeting Friday, Yankton City Manager Amy Leon said the usual RTEC meeting site will host at least some of the commission and city staff during Monday’s meeting.
“We do have a couple of commissioners who are going to be physically present,” Leon said. “Folks can come to the meeting. Media can come to the meeting if they would like. We are going to have it streamed on YouTube.”
Anyone attending in person is asked to wear a face mask, and social distancing measures will be in place.
“We can’t make people wear face coverings, but we’re really asking them to think about the fact that we’re essential service people,” Leon said. “We have to keep the services running. We hope that’s important enough for people to take that extra layer of precaution.”
Many commissioners and staff will still be attending the meeting using GoToMeeting.
One of the most notable departures from past reorganization meetings, beyond its lateness (Reorganization is typically held in May following the election, however, this year’s municipal election was postponed from April to June due to the COVID-19 pandemic), will be in how the swearing-in ceremony is conducted — City Attorney Ross Den Herder and at least one of the city commissioners-elect to be sworn in will not be in the meeting room.
“One of the folks — and maybe two of the folks — that are being sworn in are going to be remote and one will be present,” Leon said. “Ross will be remote. What we’ll do is, we’ll ask everyone to turn off their cameras that (are) not being sworn in so that the public can see the swearing in as though they’re watching it on TV.”
She said that the remote method has the blessing of the city attorney.
“Ross has looked into the legality of that and he finds it to be acceptable,” she said.
Incumbent Stephanie Moser and commissioners-elect Ben Brunick and Tony Maibaum will be sworn in during Monday’s meeting. The meeting will also be the last for commissioners Chris Ferdig and Jake Hoffner.
The commission will also go about the task of appointing a mayor, a position current mayor Nathan Johnson says he will happily accept if the board asks.
“If the commission wants me to do it again, I will do it again and I would be happy to do so, proud to do so and honored to do so,” Johnson said. “It’s something that I’ve enjoyed. There’s no question about it.”
He added that it’s been an interesting experience being Yankton’s mayor over the last two years.
“Two years ago we had the flooding event in the spring. This year it’s been a pandemic,” he said. “I’m scared to think about what may be next, but we have a really great commission that has worked together through some really tough issues.”
And the board, complete with its new commissioners, will be working on some of those tough issues as part of the regular business of the meeting.
The board will discuss a U.S. Economic Development Administration agreement for funding of wastewater treatment plant repairs, CARES Act reimbursement and a change order for the Huether Family Aquatics Center.
The City Commission meets at 7 p.m. Monday at RTEC and will also be streamed live on the city’s YouTube Live channel.
