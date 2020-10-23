A Winner In The Courtroom

As a young boy growing up in Yankton, Mike Bornitz knew legendary Yankton High School football coach Max Hawk demanded things get done right — even when trimming grass.
“When I was growing up, Max lived a couple of houses down from us,” Bornitz said. “I used to mow his lawn, and he would be standing right there to make sure I was doing a good job.”
As a teenager playing YHS football, Bornitz once again experienced Hawk as the taskmaster — this time, as head coach for the Bucks squad.
“I remember him as a great coach. In practice, if he didn’t like something, he would blow the whistle and tell you to do it again,” Bornitz said. “One of the funniest things, he always used to say ‘Rome wasn’t built in a day — because I wasn’t the foreman!’”
Bornitz said he learned the value of hard work and excellence not only from Hawk but also from other teachers, coaches and community members.
Those lessons have paid off, as Bornitz was recently selected as the South Dakota Trial Lawyer of the Year for 2020. The honoree must show a commitment to upholding and maintaining the jury trial system, make active contributions to the organization and have achieved success in litigation.
For Bornitz, the path took didn’t lead far from home after he graduated from YHS in 1988. He earned three degrees from the University of South Dakota in neighboring Vermillion. He graduated with honors from USD in 1992 with degrees in history and political science. He received his Master of Public Administration (MPA) degree in 1994 and his law degree in 1996.
He started his law career in Yankton before moving to Sioux Falls, where he joined the Cutler Law Firm in 2000. He focuses on cases dealing with personal injury, insurance bad faith, products liability, wrongful death, worker’s compensation and in business and estate litigation.
He has obtained substantial settlements and judgments, including more than $4 million on one occasion. He has also won two outcomes exceeding $2 million each along with four other occasions of $1 million each.
AWARD-WINNING EFFORTS
Despite such achievements, Bornitz said he wasn’t expecting to win the Trial Lawyer of the Year award. He didn’t even know he was nominated for it when he received it during a presentation from the South Dakota Trial Lawyers Association.
In fact, he became irritated at what he considered the lengthy introduction before revealing the 2020 honoree. “I was sitting with (Yankton attorney) Mike Stevens. He knew I had won, but he apparently had a very good poker face,” he said.
Bornitz said the moment reminded him of one of his closing arguments before a judge who kept telling him to “wrap it up.” The attorney jokingly confessed he had the same feelings as the Trial Lawyer of the Year introduction continued with general statements that could apply to anybody.
“I was thinking, ‘When is this going to end?’” he said. “Here I was hoping they would wrap it up so we could get to the appetizers on the table behind us!”
To his shock, the award narrative became very specific and he recognized the details of his career and life. A curtain opened, revealing his family and law partners seated there as he was called forward to receive the large trophy.
He sheepishly admitted he felt like the object of a sneak attack where everyone else knew about it.
“It seems like really the kind of thing that should go to an older attorney who has practiced much longer. I don’t see myself in that group,” said Bornitz, who just turned 50.
THE EARLY YEARS
He credited his Yankton upbringing as providing him with a solid foundation for life. His teachers became not only instructors but also friends who saw potential in their students.
“Loy Gravholt was my English teacher. He would encourage me in oral interpretation to get me out of my comfort zone,” he said. “It was tough, but I liked getting a teacher who recognized your potential. It was really cool.”
Bornitz received another opportunity outside the classroom.
“Mr. Gravholt painted houses, and he invited me to join his crew to work with them during the summer after my freshman year of high school,” he said. “It taught me how to work hard and how to talk to people. Those are the kind of things you learn over time in a smaller town.”
Bornitz recalled a litany of other teachers whose doors were always open for additional help if needed. He showed his continued respect by addressing them as “Mr.” or “Mrs.” when he referred to them.
“It was the encouragement they gave you when they saw you had talents and recognized it,” he said. “It was a matter of holding people to high standards, of being there when you needed help. It really helped to have teachers like that.”
At USD, Bornitz chose a history major because he planned to teach. However, he followed a different path toward a legal career when he took criminal justice classes from professors Mike Roche and Dean Spader.
After law school, Bornitz was working in Aberdeen as a clerk for a judge when he learned of an opening with Yankton attorney Tim James. Bornitz returned to his hometown and quickly gained experience in a variety of legal settings.
“I tried my first case within six months of starting there (in Yankton),” Bornitz said. “I tried different kinds of cases and worked on a number of them.”
During the course of his career, Bornitz has learned nothing replaces hard work and research.
“You have to be willing to put in a lot of time,” he said. “You need to get to know your clients and understand what happened, why it happened, what they’re going through. Essentially, it’s your job to tell the jury the story of what happened in a compelling way.”
TELLING THE STORY
Bornitz compared the courtroom narrative to the same principles as good journalism.
“You pick up a good article, and you can’t stop reading it until you get to the end. I pay attention to good journalism,” he said. “It’s the same way in the courtroom. You approach it and say, ‘This is the story.’ You’re judged by your credibility. People rely on what you’re telling them.”
While television and movies often depict courtroom drama, Bornitz said connecting with the judge or jurors is more important than a lengthy, complicated presentation.
“The most important thing is keeping it simple. Make sure it’s a simple presentation and is supportive,” he said. “I tell young lawyers, you need to know your strongest argument and stay with the main areas. You need to make sure you keep it so that it’s not where you just throw stuff out and see what sticks.”
In winning cases or settlements, Bornitz spoke of striking a balance between knowing what is realistic without selling your clients short of what they should receive for damages.
While large judgments or settlements gain headlines, Bornitz said some cases may also need to be tried for other reasons. The injured party’s story may deserve to be heard, or the public stands to benefit by learning about the situation and damages.
A punitive damage can punish a party but also serve as a deterrent to others, Bornitz said. “We may have a wrongful death suit where, because people were drinking and driving, they killed somebody,” he noted.
The COVID-19 pandemic has greatly changed the way cases are handled by attorneys and conducted in the courtroom, Bornitz said. Law firms are making greater uses of video conferencing and Zoom for meetings and depositions. He used the example of taking Zoom testimony from an expert witness in another part of the country, saving tremendous time and money.
Technology has also been used for interviewing witnesses and conducting court proceedings, he said. “While it’s bad to have COVID and how it has affected our profession, it has also brought out spots where technology is used more,” he said.
At this point in his career, the South Dakota Trial Lawyer of the Year Award recognizes Bornitz’s experience and success in the courtroom.
He has tried nearly 50 cases in state and federal courts and administrative agencies in South Dakota, Minnesota, Iowa and Nebraska. In addition, he has argued cases before the South Dakota Supreme Court and the U.S. Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.
Bornitz believes he has learned a great deal during his career.
“I think the most interesting thing, as you get a bit older, is how much you don’t know and realize how much there is to learn and how much you are learning from others,” he said.
In the end, Bornitz said he feels the greatest satisfaction in winning justice for clients who have been harmed by others. “You feel the best about helping people,” he said.
While he has practiced law and lived in Sioux Falls for 20 years, Bornitz said he maintains his Yankton ties.
“I still have a lot of cases in the Yankton area, and I work with Yankton lawyers,” he said. “I also still have a lot of friends there. Once it’s your home, it doesn’t go away.”
