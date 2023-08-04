Missouri River
OMAHA, Neb. — July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 3.3 million acre-feet (MAF), 99% of average. Runoff was near or above average in all reaches except the Fort Peck reach, which was 68% of average.

“Soil moisture conditions deteriorated in Montana, North Dakota and northern South Dakota over the last month and improved across southern South Dakota and into the lower basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.

