OMAHA, Neb. — July runoff in the Missouri River basin above Sioux City, Iowa, was 3.3 million acre-feet (MAF), 99% of average. Runoff was near or above average in all reaches except the Fort Peck reach, which was 68% of average.
“Soil moisture conditions deteriorated in Montana, North Dakota and northern South Dakota over the last month and improved across southern South Dakota and into the lower basin,” said John Remus, chief of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division.
Precipitation was below normal over most of the upper Missouri River basin last month except for small areas in Wyoming and southern South Dakota. The lower basin saw a mix of above- and below-normal precipitation.
The annual runoff forecast above Sioux City is 28.5 MAF, 111% of average.
System storage peaked on July 22 at 56.6 MAF. System storage on Aug. 1 was 56.3 MAF, 0.2 MAF above the base of the Annual Flood Control and Multiple Use zone.
“Reservoir inflows in July declined due to warmer and drier conditions in the upper Missouri River basin. After peaking in late July, System storage is expected to continue declining into the Carryover Multiple Use Zone during the remainder of 2023 as we make releases during the summer and fall periods to meet the authorized purposes,” said Remus.
“The monthly study indicates that the winter release from Gavins Point, which is based on the Sept. 1 System storage check, will likely be near the minimum rate of 12,000 cfs,” added Remus.
Basin and river conditions continue to be monitored and System regulation will be adjusted based on the most up-to-date information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.