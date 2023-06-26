Yankton Man Sentenced
A Yankton man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his conviction on a federal child pornography charge.

According to a press release issued Monday by U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Jason Sejnoha, 44, was sentenced Friday to 15½ years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier in Sioux Falls. Sejnoha was convicted of Production of Child Pornography.  

