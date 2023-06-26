A Yankton man has been sentenced to more than 15 years in prison for his conviction on a federal child pornography charge.
According to a press release issued Monday by U.S. Attorney Alison J. Ramsdell, Jason Sejnoha, 44, was sentenced Friday to 15½ years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Karen E. Schreier in Sioux Falls. Sejnoha was convicted of Production of Child Pornography.
In addition to the prison sentence, Sejnoha will have five years of supervised release and must pay a special assessment to the Federal Crime Victims Fund in the amount of $5,100, and restitution in the amount of $439.06.
Sejnoha was indicted by a federal grand jury in October 2021. He pleaded guilty March 20, 2023.
The conviction stemmed from incidents between May 6, 2021, and May 31, 2021, when Sejnoha intentionally hid a camera in a home to create video recordings.
“The camera was disguised to be part of an electrical outlet and was placed in the bathroom of a home in Yankton,” the press release said. “Sejnoha used the hidden camera to create video recordings of unclothed minors.”
This case was investigated by Homeland Security Investigations, the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation and the Yankton Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeffrey C. Clapper prosecuted the case.
Sejnoha was immediately remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. According to the press release, the program was launched in 2006 by the Department of Justice.
Led by the U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the DOJ’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, Project Safe Childhood “marshals federal, state and local resources to locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children, as well as identify and rescue victims,” the press release said.
