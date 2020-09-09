PIERRE — South Dakota’s Driver Licensing program is adding days of service, by appointment only, to accommodate the needs of Vermillion area residents who want to renew a driver’s license or identification card. The exam station, located at Hallmark Square, 11 E. Cherry St., is now open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays each week through Friday, Oct. 2 from 7 a.m.-5 p.m. The exam station will be open by appointment only every day.
To make appointments at the Vermillion exam station and statewide or for renewing driver licenses online, go to https://dps.sd.gov. For more information on how to renew on line, call 605-773-6883.
