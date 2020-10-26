Sanford Health To Merge With Utah Firm

SIOUX FALLS — Kelby Krabbenhoft, president and CEO of Sanford Health, and Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare announced in a Monday morning press conference in Sioux Falls that the two health care providers will merge.
The boards of both not-for-profit organizations approved a resolution on Oct. 23 to support moving forward with the due diligence process. The organizations will enter this activity with the goal to sign a merger agreement that will bring both health systems together as a model for improving access to high value healthcare across the U.S. The merger is expected to close in 2021, pending federal and state approvals.
“We’re extremely delighted to bring the notion of Sanford Health and Intermountain Health coming together in a combine that we think will represent the western interior of the United States in a way that brings incredible quality to the people we serve on an even bigger scale, but also including the priority and significant strategic importance of now delivering the financial aspect of healthcare,” Krabbenhoft said.
Sanford Health, headquartered in Sioux Fall, spans 24 states with 48,000 employees, 46 hospitals, 1,500 providers and 366 Good Samaritan Society senior care and living centers. Its facilities include a hospital, clinic and senior care center in Vermillion.
When the merger is complete next summer, it will create a healthcare system that is approximately twice the size of the current Sanford Health system.
The combined organization will employ more than 89,000 people, and operate 70 hospitals, many in rural communities. It will operate 435 clinics across seven states, provide senior care and services in 366 locations in 24 states, and insure 1.1 million people. The organization will have headquarters in Salt Lake City, Utah, and corporate offices in Sioux Falls.
Marc Harrison, M.D., president and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare, will be president and CEO of the combined organization. Krabbenhoft will serve as president emeritus. Both organizations will continue to operate under their current names for the foreseeable future.
Krabbenhoft noted that both boards of the two organizations will combine into one, and Gail Miller, the current chair of the Intermountain Board, will serve as board chair for the merged organization.
The agreement to go ahead with a resolution in support of beginning the due diligence process to seek a merger was made by the boards of both healthcare organizations on Friday.
It is hoped, Krabbenhoft said, that the outcome of those efforts will culminate “in a combined organization that we’ll be able to announce and get on with the work on hand sometime next summer.
“We’ve got about nine months of regulatory filings, planning and a lot of other work that needs to be done for this to become a real combined organization next summer,” he said.
It appears that the new healthcare systems will retain their names immediately after the merger.
Krabbenhoft, 63, said he plans to retire when he turns 65. Harrison will become CEO and president of the merged healthcare organization, adding that the organization will be “domiciled” in the state of Utah.
“It will be headquartered wherever the CEO is,” he said. “Of course, that’s going to be Salt Lake City. That just makes common sense.”
Harrison praised the 100,000 employees of both Sanford and Intermountain that are currently offering healthcare in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Harrison said that, in many ways, the planned merger of Sanford and Intermountain “is a match made in heaven.
“These are two great organizations with strong histories that are economically and clinically very strong,” he said. “This is not something that needs to happen. This is something that should happen for the future of American health care.”
Intermountain, when it was formed in 1975, was asked to be a model system, Harrison said, and Sanford, upon its formation, was meant to be a beacon.
The merged healthcare system, Harrison said, will offer health insurance products that are designed to keep people well, telehealth that scales across large regions and digital tools “that show people the respect that they deserve so that they can manage their care, have responsibility for their own health and understand how much things are going to cost.”
He describes the new system that is expected to be created from the merger as “a model, a city on a hill that others can learn from even as we learn from them. We hope, over time, other like-minded organizations who want to provide better access, higher quality, more affordability may choose to join this effort.”
