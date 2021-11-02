PIERRE — South Dakota Housing Development Authority’s (SDHDA) Board of Commissioners recently awarded more than $11 million to assist South Dakotans with newly constructed multifamily housing, single family housing, homebuyer assistance, homeowner rehabilitation and homelessness prevention.
The developments will receive $2.7 million in Housing Tax Credits, $4.4 million in HOME Investment Partnership Program funds, $2.8 million in Housing Opportunity Funds and $1.9 million in Housing Trust Funds.
The 24 projects funded will provide South Dakotans with 183 newly constructed multifamily housing units, eight single-family homes and rehabilitation for 36 multifamily housing units. The approved funding will provide downpayment assistance for 84 households, homeowner rehabilitation for 23 homeowners and provide services and financial support for 28 households who are homeless or at risk of becoming homeless.
“Funding is awarded annually to developers through a highly competitive application process,” said Executive Director Lorraine Polak. “This year was no exception, with 32 applications requesting more than $16 million.”
“The developments funded will result in over $40.7 million in total development costs, preserving and strengthening South Dakota’s affordable housing stock,” said Bill Hansen, SDHDA board chairman. “The affordable housing units will help low-income families, elderly residents, individuals with disabilities and homeless citizens with a place to call home.”
———
Below is information regarding funded recipients in the Yankton area:
• Northport Apartments
Development location: 749 Streeter Dr., North Sioux City
Developer: GLTC Partners, LLC
Housing Tax Credits approved: $334,071 ($2,705,977 in HTC equity)
Development summary: The reconstruction of an apartment building containing 21 housing units for individuals and families at or below 60% of the area median income. There will be 20 one-bedroom units, one two-bedroom units.
• Sir Charles Housing, LLC
Program location: 120 E 3rd St., Yankton
Developer: Lewis & Clark Behavioral Health Services, Inc.
Housing Opportunity Funds approved: $342,500
Program summary: The rehab of an existing elevator in an apartment building containing 34 one-bedroom units for individuals and families receiving Section 8 Rental Assistance.
• Program name: Tripp Carpenter Villa 2021
Program location: 207 N. Carpenter St., Tripp
Developer: Tripp Economic Development Corporation
Housing Opportunity Funds approved: $115,000
Program summary: The new construction of a single-family home containing two bedrooms and one bathroom for a homebuyer at or below 115% of the area median income for Hutchinson County.
