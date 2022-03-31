• Richard Lien, 56, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on four warrants for failure to appear.
• Justin Phelps, 31, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Percy Santa Cruz Deza, 21, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
• Sabastian Pu-Alonzo, 30, Monroe, was booked Wednesday on a facility hold for the Turner County Sheriff’s Office.
• Anthony Rowley, 41, Volin, was arrested Wednesday for fleeing and first-degree petty theft.
• Christie Garris, 33, Yankton, was arrested Thursday for contempt and driving under the influence.
• Paul Hansen, 30, Valparaiso, Neb., was arrested Thursday for driving under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.