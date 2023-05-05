WAGNER — The Yankton Sioux Tribe (YST) is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the individual that struck and killed a tribal member on New Year’s Day.
According to a press release issued Friday by YST, Richard Hare Jr. was struck and killed while walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 by an eastbound vehicle at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.
The South Dakota Highway Patrol recently described a vehicle they believe to be involved as a pickup with a grill guard pulling a fifth-wheel trailer. The pickup or grill guard is believed to be dark grey in color. The trailer may have a spare tire on the right side near the front, and the pickup may have a toolbox in the back end, according to the Highway Patrol.
“The Tribe seeks more information that leads to the identification of the driver of the vehicle,” the YST said.
If you have information regarding the driver of this vehicle, contact the Tribe at 605-384-3641.
