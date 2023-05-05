Yankton Sioux Tribe
Courtesy Photo

WAGNER — The Yankton Sioux Tribe (YST) is offering a $3,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the individual that struck and killed a tribal member on New Year’s Day.

According to a press release issued Friday by YST, Richard Hare Jr. was struck and killed while walking east on South Dakota Highway 46 by an eastbound vehicle at 4:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2023.

