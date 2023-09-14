VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota University Art Galleries will celebrate the legacy of Oscar Howe and his artwork with “The Howe Legacy Across Four Generations Exhibition,” which will be on display in the John A. Day Gallery now through Oct. 13.

The Four Generations Exhibition will serve as a satellite exhibition to the “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” exhibition, which was on display from March 11-Sept. 11, 2022, in the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City and the Portland Art Museum, Portland, Oregon, from Oct. 29, 2022-May 14, 2023, before returning home to South Dakota at the South Dakota Art Museum in Brookings, where it has been since June.

