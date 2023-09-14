VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota University Art Galleries will celebrate the legacy of Oscar Howe and his artwork with “The Howe Legacy Across Four Generations Exhibition,” which will be on display in the John A. Day Gallery now through Oct. 13.
The Four Generations Exhibition will serve as a satellite exhibition to the “Dakota Modern: The Art of Oscar Howe” exhibition, which was on display from March 11-Sept. 11, 2022, in the National Museum of the American Indian in New York City and the Portland Art Museum, Portland, Oregon, from Oct. 29, 2022-May 14, 2023, before returning home to South Dakota at the South Dakota Art Museum in Brookings, where it has been since June.
“This Four Generations Exhibition is an opportunity for our community to participate in the celebration, education and honoring of Howe and this incredible exhibition,” said Amy Fill, University Art Galleries director.
Currently, the University Art Galleries maintains two collections with focuses on Native Artists: the Oscar Howe Collection, in which USD is steward of the largest single collection of Howe’s work in the United States, and the Robert L. Penn Contemporary Native Art Collection, which is a living collection of artworks curated by Native students and gallery staff that has also featured co-curated exhibits with Inge Howe Maresh, Howe’s daughter.
The Four Generations Exhibition at USD seeks to explore the impact and influence of Howe’s work by showcasing the work of 16 different artists from various decades succeeding Howe. These artists will display personal responses and recreations of Howe’s work, which will be displayed alongside the original works.
“We want to celebrate the generations of artists who are creating their own histories and who have taken inspiration from the groundbreaking works of Howe and Robert Penn, a student of Howe,” said Fill. “Visitors can expect an exhibition of diverse mediums including painting, installation, ledger drawings, sculpture, video and music.”
The exhibition opened Aug. 28 and runs through Oct. 13, with the gallery open for viewing from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The public reception is set for Sept. 21 from 5-7 p.m. in the John A. Day Gallery, located in the Warren M. Lee Center for Fine Arts. There will also be a panel discussion with participating artists on Sept. 21 from 7-8 p.m. in the Colton Recital Hall.
