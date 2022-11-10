PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources (DANR) awarded five projects over $390,000 to enhance the competitiveness of South Dakota specialty crops around the state. Support for these projects comes through the Specialty Crop Block Grant Program administered by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS). Specialty crops eligible for this program include fruits, vegetables, nuts, nursery crops, and more.

“Agriculture is South Dakota’s number one industry, and we are proud of the work our specialty crop farmers are doing to increase demand for their products,” said Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources Secretary Hunter Roberts. “We appreciate USDA’s continued support of the Specialty Crop Block Program and are excited for the innovative research, education and industry development to come under the 2022 program.”

