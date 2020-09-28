100 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 29, 1920
• Dr. Freeman Ward, State Geologist, has just returned to Vermillion after a summer spent in the Badlands territory of Jackson County, near Interior, where he continued his work of last year, mapping the region and making an investigation of the natural resources.
• Great Northern S-3 engine No. 170 went off the tracks yesterday at Third and Picotte – went clear off the tracks. It took the combined efforts of another engine, the Great Northern yard crew and most of the youngsters in that vicinity to get it back on.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, September 29, 1945
• The Yankton County teachers institute, in session here since Monday morning at the Congregational church closed here this noon. There has been a perfect attendance of teachers in country schools, school officers were here in force yesterday, and city school teachers have shared in the benefits of the sessions and addresses.
• After yesterday’s tour of South Dakota in which Governor Cox made his first pronouncement of his attitude on the Volstead enforcement act he was to visit towns in Missouri and Kansas today. He was slated to speak at St. Joseph, Mo. And Atchison, Kas., this afternoon and Topeka this evening.
50 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 29, 1970
• Official enrollment statistics for the first semester show a total head-count of 557 students at Yankton College. Of this total, 488 persons are full-time students , with the part-time enrollment including 25 for day classes and 44 in the continuing education program.
• The annual Punt, Pass and Kick competition, sponsored each year by the Ford Motor Company, will be held in Yankton next Sunday afternoon at the Senior High Field.
25 Years Ago
Friday, September 29, 1995
• After sponsoring 36 people from seven countries, the Yankton Refugee Program will celebrate its 10th anniversary Oct. 1 in conjunction with its annual International Day celebration.
• Yankton Quarterback Club has begun selling raffle tickets to give away a 1995 Ford Ranger F-150 pick-up truck. The raffle got under way recently and the truck will be presented during Riverboat Days 1996.
