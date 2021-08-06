COLUMBUS, Neb. — What should Nebraska Public Power District’s carbon reduction initiatives look like in the future?
End-use customers of NPPD, and its wholesale public power partners (rural power districts and municipalities), can play a role in making that determination through a series of informational forums to be held during August. Five forums are planned that will address the following topics: a high-level educational presentation on electricity today and into the future; what NPPD’s current generation mix looks like; what decarbonization is; and, factors to consider with decarbonization. Additionally, the forums will include a public comment period for further public input on the topics and promote a public survey that will also be available online.
NPPD’s Board of Directors is seeking to better understand their constituents’ opinions in three areas: 1) the risks associated with being a carbon emitting utility; 2) what NPPD’s carbon reduction goal should be; and 3) what principals (cost, environmental, reliability, resilience) are most important to customers as NPPD works to reduce its carbon emissions.
The forum sessions will begin at 6 p.m. at each of the following locations:
• Aug. 11 — Norfolk, Northeast Community College, Lifelong Learning Center, Rooms H & I, 801 East Benjamin Ave.
• Aug. 12 — Seward, Concordia University, Janzow Campus Center, Cattle Conference Room, 800 N. Columbia Ave
• Aug. 16 — North Platte, Mid-Plains Community College. Room 202 and 204, 1101 Halligan Dr.,
• Aug. 17 — Scottsbluff, Western Nebraska Community College, Harms Center Plex, 601 East 28th St.
• Aug. 18 — Kearney, Holiday Inn, Ballroom II, 110 Second Ave.
EPRI conducts research, development, and demonstration projects for the benefit of the public in the United States and internationally. As an independent, nonprofit organization for public interest, energy, and environmental research, they focus on electricity generation, delivery, and use in collaboration with the electricity sector, its stakeholders, and others to enhance the quality of life by making electric power safe, reliable, affordable, and environmentally responsible.
The survey will be available online, for public use, at www.nppd.com Aug. 11 through Sept. 1. Feedback from the question and answer sessions and the survey will be analyzed by EPRI and the MSR Group and presented to the Board in October for further evaluation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.