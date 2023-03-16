100 Years Ago
Saturday, March 17, 1923
• Yankton High School’s Bucks won the state high school basketball championship a second year running, and secured four berths on the all-state high school teams, in the tournament at Mitchell that ended last night with Yankton’s defeat of Mitchell, 25 to 14.
• A force of workmen has unloaded the first carload of steel erection equipment for the bridge, hoisting outfit and other material, and is now looking for the next shipment.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, March 17, 1948
• A stellar event in Yankton’s spring social calendar was the formal wedding last night of Miss Phyllis Jean Margolin and Dr. Mark David Ravreby. The bride, younger daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Harry H. Margolin of 1216 Douglas avenue, and the bridegroom, son of Mr. and Mrs. Albert Ravreby of Brookline, Massachusetts, exchanged nuptial vows in the Consistory room of the Masonic temple where friends and relatives from here and away were assembled by seven o’clock.
• The common folk of Russia are a friendly, hospitable, peace-loving people, eager to know more about America and to have friendly relations with the American people, but their government in Moscow is one of the most ruthless dictatorships the world has even seen. That is the picture behind the “iron curtain” seen by John Strohm, world-traveled correspondent and associate editor of Country Gentleman magazine, as reported by him last night to a Yankton dinner audience of more than 600 persons at the city hall auditorium.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, March 17, 1973
• City Manager Rufus Nye has been informed by L. Patrick Gray, II, acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, that Sgt. Frank Arneson of the Yankton Police Department has been accepted to attend the FBI National Academy, a training school for FBI agents and police officers. Arneson will attend a 12-week program at Quantico, Va., April 2 through June 22, 1973, in which he and other police officers from throughout the country will learn police management and supervision and technical police science.
• A pair of standout underclassmen will be leading their respective teams Saturday night at the Sioux Falls Arena when Huron and Yankton battle for the South Dakota Class A basketball title. The standouts are a pair of 6-11 juniors, Brian Shanks for the Huron club and Chad Nelson of Yankton. Each pivotman led his team to wins in semi-final play Friday night, Huron upending Sioux Falls Washington, 57-52, and Yankton stopping Aberdeen Roncalli, 72-63.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, March 17, 1998
• University of South Dakota student Dusty Johnson, a junior political science major from Pierre, has been named a finalist for the highly prestigious Truman Scholarship. If selected, Johnson will become the fifth USD student in the past six years to receive the coveted award from the Harry S. Truman Scholarship Foundation of Washington D.C.
• They finally ran into a team they couldn’t hold off. Mount Marty College couldn’t prevent defending national champion Bethel (Ind.) from coming back in the second half, as the Lancers fell in the NAIA Division II Men’s National Basketball Tournament semifinal 88-86 on Monday. “We couldn’t hang on and get that last shot to fall,” Mount Marty coach Jim Thorson said. “Instead of hanging on we had to fight back.”
