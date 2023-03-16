Neb. Tax Package Advances

LINCOLN, Neb. — A legislative committee advanced a wide-ranging income tax reduction bill Thursday amid questions about whether the state could afford it.
On a 7-1 vote, the Legislature’s Revenue Committee moved a much-amended Legislative Bill 754 — introduced at the request of Gov. Jim Pillen — out of committee and on to debate by the full, 49-seat Unicameral.
State Sen. John Arch, the Speaker of the Legislature, said he planned to bring up the tax bill and an accompanying bill aimed at reducing property taxes for floor debate, “sooner rather than later.”
The 90-day legislative session is now at its halfway point, and amid a flurry of action-delaying filibusters, has yet to pass one bill.
Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said Thursday she believes she has 33 votes to overcome an expected filibuster on the tax bill. She said Nebraska needs to cut its income tax rates to become competitive with its neighbors in attracting jobs and keeping people from moving away.
Under LB 754, the state’s top individual and corporate income tax rates would be dropped to 3.99% by tax year 2027. The top two brackets are now 6.8% and 6.27%.
“We have got to move,” Linehan said, citing Iowa’s recent action to adopt a flat income tax rate of 3.9%.
Lincoln Sen. George Dungan, the lone “no” vote on the Revenue Committee, said that he remains concerned that such a deep cut in income taxes and the revenue it generates would harm spending on K-12 education and other state programs.
“I think we have to be careful,” Dungan said.
Linehan, after the committee’s vote, acknowledged that affordability will be a big point of contention during floor debate.
Budget officials with the Pillen administration have insisted that the state can afford the income tax cuts — projected to reduce state revenues by $735 million a year by 2028-29 — a similar sized reduction in property taxes and the governor’s $1 billion plan to increase spending on K-12 schools.
The Revenue Committee moved several other bills into LB 754 over the past two days, in part to increase support by providing tax breaks aimed at lower-income Nebraskans.
