Neb. Tax Package Advances
Adobe Stock

LINCOLN, Neb. — A legislative committee advanced a wide-ranging income tax reduction bill Thursday amid questions about whether the state could afford it.

On a 7-1 vote, the Legislature’s Revenue Committee moved a much-amended Legislative Bill 754 — introduced at the request of Gov. Jim Pillen — out of committee and on to debate by the full, 49-seat Unicameral.

