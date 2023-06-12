SF Man Facing 16 Counts Of COVID-Related Fraud
The federal courthouse in Sioux Falls. 

 John Hult/SD Searchlight

SIOUX FALLS — A Sioux Falls man already facing possible federal prison time for bank fraud has been charged with two additional counts of wire fraud for allegedly lying to secure another $700,000 in COVID relief funds.

James Bunker, 52, of Sioux Falls, was initially indicted on a dozen fraud-related charges related to the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Main Street Lending Program, both of which were designed to offer economic relief for businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

