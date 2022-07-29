Devices Will Help Monitor Athletes During Hot Weather
PIERRE — Members of the board of directors of the South Dakota High School Activities Association served as delivery drivers Thursday, taking back to their schools new instruments that will help student-athletes stay safe when practicing in hot conditions outdoors.

Thanks to two grants, the association will be able to provide each of its 181 member schools with Kestrel 5400 Wet Bulb Globe Temperature Heat Stress Trackers.

