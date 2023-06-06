Summer Revs Up With Three Local Events Saturday
Yankton’s annual Ribfest will be cooking up food, games and music in the Meridian District this Saturday. It is one of several events being held during a very busy local weekend. 

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

Summer fun in Yankton will gear up a notch this weekend as three popular events return the same day.

Saturday, Ribfest is back on Third Street in Yankton’s Meridian District with activities during the day and free live music running all day and into the night, with headlining act Wakefield set to perform at 8 p.m. Also back this year will be popular vendors of barbecue and ribs, an amateur rib-cooking contest, a cornhole tournament and a designated children’s activities area, which includes inflatables, face painting and balloon animals.

