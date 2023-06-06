Summer Revs Up With Three Local Events Saturday

Summer fun in Yankton will gear up a notch this weekend as three popular events return the same day.
Saturday, Ribfest is back on Third Street in Yankton’s Meridian District with activities during the day and free live music running all day and into the night, with headlining act Wakefield set to perform at 8 p.m. Also back this year will be popular vendors of barbecue and ribs, an amateur rib-cooking contest, a cornhole tournament and a designated children’s activities area, which includes inflatables, face painting and balloon animals.
“We’re super excited to have Ribfest again this year, and I think that it’s going to be a great event.” Ribfest organizer Tara Leonard told the Press & Dakotan. “Everybody had such a long winter. I think people will be ready to enjoy the day.”
Also, Ribfest will be a little bigger this year, she said, referring to the car and motorcycle show, which will run from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Cedar Street between Second and Fourth streets.
The Marine Corps League and Auxiliary’s “Devil Dogs, Hot Rods & Hogs Car & Bike Show” will feature a variety of vehicles dating back to approximately 1972, including stock, modified and custom vehicles, with judging and prizes later in the day.
“We have 14 different categories, by years and then by stock, modified or custom,” Marine Corps Auxiliary President Luana Johnson told the Press & Dakotan. “There will be trophies for those — first through third places — and then there’s Best of Show, which the participants vote on, Then, there will be another trophy for the person who traveled the farthest.”
Organizers hope having the two events together draws more people to Yankton’s downtown.
At Chan Gurney Airport, Yankton Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) Chapter 1029 will hold a Young Eagles Rally in the terminal building from 8 a.m.-noon Saturday. The event will offer free Young Eagles flights for youth ages 8-17. A parent or legal guardian will be required to complete and sign a registration form in the airport terminal prior to the flight.
The idea is to offer young people a new way of looking at things — literally.
“The 15-minute flight overflies Yankton and the Missouri River, with views of the two bridges, Gavins Point Dam, Lake Yankton and the hatchery ponds at Gavins Point National Fish Hatchery,” Young Eagles coordinator Steve Hamilton told the Press & Dakotan. “(We’re) giving the kids a new perspective of the earth.”
Pilots donate their aircraft use and fuel for Young Eagle flights, he said.
“The pilots and ground volunteers get a kick out of seeing the big smiles on kids’ faces after the Young Eagles flight,” Hamilton said. “Many kids come back year after year and are welcome to do so.”
Participants are encouraged to bring a nonperishable food item or two for donation to the Yankton Contact Center Food Pantry.
Homestead Day at the Pierson Ranch Recreation Area near Lake Yankton will also return Saturday from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The family-friendly event offers live music while naturalists teach kids about pioneer life through activities, outdoor cooking, crafts and games. This year’s activities include Birds of Prey, homemade ice cream, a mining sluice, pioneer crafts, outdoor games, Dutch-oven cooking, roping demonstrations and beekeeping.
Participants are encouraged to take advantage of the hiking and biking trails in the area as well as the disk-golf courses.
“Outside of Riverboat Days, Ribfest and Homestead Days weekend draw some of the largest crowds of the summer to Yankton,” Jay Gravholt, tourism director for Yankton Thrive, told the Press & Dakotan. “I’m excited for the relatively new car and bike show the Marines are putting on, and the Young Eagles program has always been a great event for kids in Yankton.”
He thanked the pilots in the Yankton area who donate their time and the use of their aircraft for the Young Eagle flights, as well as the individuals who organize and run these varied, popular events each year.
“This is one of the excellent things about Yankton — there’s a little slice of something for everyone,” Gravholt said.
For Ribfest information, visit www.yanktonribfest.com/event-info; for bike show information or to register by phone, call 605-660-9133; for Young Eagles information, visit www.youngeagles.org, and for Homestead Days information call the park office at 605-668-2985.
