Yankton County Sees First Death Related To COVID-19

Yankton County has reported its first death related to COVID-19.
In the daily state update posted Thursday, the death in Yankton County was one of three deaths reported in South Dakota, pushing the state’s COVID-19 death count to 101.
During a media briefing Thursday, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said South Dakota would not provide specific information about gender or age range of the Yankton County death due to privacy concerns.
Deaths were also reported in Pennington and Todd counties.
This story will be updated.
