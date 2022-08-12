With New Home, Yankton Head Start Set To Serve Community

Yankton Head Start has found a new home at 500 E. Second Street and is offering its preschool services to those kids who qualify.

 Courtesy Photo

At its new home located at 500 E. Second Street, Yankton Head Start offers free daily snacks, lunch, and bus transportation Monday through Thursday for those that qualify.

Head Start has expanded its preschool services to the community. The new Yankton Head Start Center has more room that allows it to run two morning and two afternoon classes simultaneously, up to 12 children per class.

