With New Home, Yankton Head Start Set To Serve Community

At its new home located at 500 E. Second Street, Yankton Head Start offers free daily snacks, lunch, and bus transportation Monday through Thursday for those that qualify.
Head Start has expanded its preschool services to the community. The new Yankton Head Start Center has more room that allows it to run two morning and two afternoon classes simultaneously, up to 12 children per class.
“During our Nurture Group, the kids are together, learning and interacting,” said Denise Olsen, a Head Start teacher. “Having a new center has been great for the children and the teachers. The children have more space to learn and grow, and the teachers have space to get things done behind the scenes.”
Head Start, a program for preschoolers, focuses on the whole family and provides an education giving the child a foundation for learning. The entire family is given access to services they may need.
“Social-emotional learning is just as important as academic learning for Preschoolers. The more socially and emotionally a child is equipped, the more prepared they may be to learn,” Olsen said.
Added Julie Nohr, Head Start Area Manager: “We are proud that our staff is trained in TBRI (Trust Based Relational Intervention) and ACEs (Adverse Childhood Experiences) to help promote social and emotional well-being in the classroom.”
Ninety percent of the children enrolled in Head Start must meet Federal Poverty guidelines, while 10% of enrollment must be available to children with disabilities.
South Central Child Development/Head Start (SCCD) serves 16 counties in southeastern South Dakota. The Yankton Head Start program provides center and home-based program options, serving children ages 3-5. Head Start promotes school readiness by enhancing social and cognitive development.
Along with education, children and families receive health, mental health, nutrition, social, and family support. Parents are seen as their children’s primary nurturers and educators and are encouraged to be actively involved in their child’s education and growth.
“Head Start is a comprehensive, family-focused program that provides a learning environment to support children’s growth in many areas,” Nohr said. “Our program is unique because it works with the entire family to obtain resources and services they may need. We work closely with our partners in the community to provide the families with available resources.”
Launched in 1965 and expanded in 1981, Head Start is one of the longest-running programs attempting to address the effects of systemic poverty in the United States. Since then, Head Start has served over 30 million children and their families in urban and rural areas in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. territories, including American Indian, Alaskan Native and Migrant/Seasonal communities.
The dollar investment in Head Start programs has a high rate of return. Each dollar invested in Head Start has an economic gain of $7-$10, with some research suggesting it could be as high as $17. This is realized in reduced expenses of grade retention, special education services and a higher earning potential and economic success in adulthood, thus reducing dollars needed for welfare and the criminal justice system.
The Administration for Children and Families (ACF) in the Department of Health and Human Services administers Head Start, which serves over a million each year.
Yankton Head Start has served hundreds of children over many years and is taking applications. To see if your child qualifies for the program, contact Head Start Center at 605-665-8254 or call Rebecca directly at 605-857-5009.
