Tabor Man Gets 21 Months For Church Wire Fraud
A Tabor man was sentenced Tuesday for stealing a combined $324,000 from St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church of Tabor (pictured) and St. John the Baptist Church of Lesterville.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

SIOUX FALLS — Citing numerous violations of trust, a federal judge has sentenced a Tabor man to 21 months in prison for stealing $324,000 from churches in Tabor and Lesterville.

Steven Bares, 53, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls. The churches’ accountant, he had pleaded guilty last September to wire fraud for embezzling funds from the Catholic parishes from 2013-2020.

