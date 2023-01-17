SIOUX FALLS — Citing numerous violations of trust, a federal judge has sentenced a Tabor man to 21 months in prison for stealing $324,000 from churches in Tabor and Lesterville.
Steven Bares, 53, appeared Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Sioux Falls. The churches’ accountant, he had pleaded guilty last September to wire fraud for embezzling funds from the Catholic parishes from 2013-2020.
U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier presided over the proceedings at the federal courthouse in Sioux Falls. The case was heard in federal court because his wire transactions crossed state lines into Minnesota.
Besides the prison time, Schreier sentenced Bares to two years of supervised release. In addition, she ordered Bares to repay $287,457.37 to the Catholic Mutual Group — the insurance firm for the Sioux Falls Diocese — for the still-unrecovered stolen funds.
Schreier rejected Yankton defense attorney Garrett Horn’s request for probation. Bares’ actions were numerous and could have forced closure of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Lesterville, the judge said.
Schreier acknowledged Bares had no prior criminal history, but she noted the actions were part of a well-planned scheme over a long period of time.
“This happened over six years. It wasn’t just one time there was theft,” she said. “You did things to cover up stealing from two churches.”
Tuesday’s sentencing opened with a review of restitution so far. Bares had provided two cashier’s checks totaling $36,544. The checks were issued in April 2014 and April 2018.
However, Schreier believed the checks were meant to cover up the thefts at critical times.
“These two checks weren’t clearly from a sense of guilt and just trying to make things right,” she said. “You were covering up what you were doing. … You didn’t want to get caught.”
Bares was using the church funds as his own bank account, and it nearly destroyed the two small rural parishes, Schreier said. The churches had limited resources, and the embezzling was taking away from needs, she added.
“I’m surprised they were able to keep open,” the judge said. “Your theft put both churches at risk of being closed. … You used your position of trust (to profit at their expense).”
Bares’ thefts didn’t hurt just the two local parishes, Schreier said. She noted his actions also diverted funds intended for the Catholic Family Sharing Appeal (CFSA), which the diocese uses to fund programs for the needy and other causes.
For those reasons, Schreier said she would give nothing less than the minimum sentence under federal guidelines. The judge ordered Bares to surrender to authorities by noon Feb. 13.
Bares addressed the court, at first asking for a moment to compose himself and then sobbing as he spoke to the judge.
The financial problems started years ago with credit card debt.
Bares turned to the Rev. Steven Jones, parish priest at the time, for assistance. Jones lent his own funds — never from the church, Bares emphasized — adding he repaid the priest an estimated $2,000-3,000.
Jones was reassigned and was no longer available to assist Bares. In desperation, Bares started taking the Tabor and Lesterville parishes’ funds, using methods to cover the thefts. He said he intended to make restitution and took steps that he claimed partially repaid the churches.
However, he added that he didn’t keep regular tabs and didn’t realize how much he had stolen. Church officials and law enforcement became aware of discrepancies, including the treatment of a grant.
“In the end, I’m glad it ended,” he said.
Bares rejected the idea of filing for bankruptcy, having grown up being taught the stigma of it. “I would never do that (declare bankruptcy), but what I did was far worse,” he said.
In recent months, Bares said he has been working in sales for a Yankton business. “Just today, I got an email telling me I received a performance bonus,” he said.
Looking ahead, Bares said he was prepared for whatever sentence he received. “I accept what I’ve got coming to me,” he said, asking for forgiveness and a chance to prove himself.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Jeremy Jehangiri, the prosecutor, said Bares continued his criminal actions for years. “This was framed in lies. When (others) questioned him, they were lied to,” the attorney said.
Bares took deliberate steps not only to take the money but also to conceal his actions, Jehangiri said. “This involved wire fraud. He was laundering funds to cover his tracks,” the prosecutor added.
The thefts took advantage of the trust of its parishioners, Jehangiri said.
“This sin (of theft) was motivated entirely by greed, and it went on for seven years,” he said.
In requesting probation, Horn said nobody expected Bares would commit embezzlement. Bares faced major financial difficulties and health problems, which spiraled out of control.
Bares wasn’t offering excuses for what happened, and his opportunities to make restitution would be greatly diminished if he served prison time, Horn said. Bares had no prior criminal history, cooperated with law enforcement and he has plans for repaying the money, his attorney said.
“(Bares) isn’t a bad person, but he got into a situation he couldn’t get out of,” Horn said.
Bares received eight letters of support. Chancellor Matt Althoff indicated he had no remarks from the Sioux Fall Diocese,
Horn contended the money showed Bares’ desire to repay the churches and diocese.
Jehangiri countered that Bares made the payment because he feared getting caught.
“Repayment carries with it benevolence. I present to you that this was a cover-up, not restitution,” he said. “Do I think he intended repayment? No, this was part of an ongoing fraud scheme.”
While Tuesday’s sentencing focused on justice, it also contained moments of mercy. Rev. Anthony Urban, a former St. Wenceslaus priest briefly embraced Bares, and Althoff said prayers would be offered for Bares.
Althoff told the Press & Dakotan the two parishes — led by the Revs. Joe Forcelle and Mark Lichter — are implementing new financial controls.
Despite the devastating series of events, Althoff said he remains optimistic that the parishioners will remain strong and take the needed actions.
He noted the judge’s insight about the loss of more than money with the thefts.
“There has been a betrayal of trust,” he said. “The people are working to rebuild that trust, but it’s something we must never take for granted.”
