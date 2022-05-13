100 Years Ago
Sunday, May 14, 1922
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 14, 1947
• Mike Imig, electric phonograph owner and operator here, began a court fight Tuesday to test South Dakota’s ban on jukeboxes in on-sale bars with the institution of injunction proceedings against any official attempt to remove the devices from class D premises. The complaint was served upon Attorney General Sigurd Anderson, Lee H. Cope, Yankton county state’s attorney; Walter Mueller, Yankton county sheriff, and Lyman Thomas, Yankton chief of police.
• The C.W. Larson home at 616 Locust Street has been sold to Ralph Stengle, it was announced today. Mr. Stengle is employed at the Western School Supply.
50 Years Ago
Sunday, May 14, 1972
• No paper
25 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 14, 1997
• Although Grand Forks, N.D., children’s author Jane Kurtz lost her home to the recent flooding, the enthusiasm she shared Tuesday with Webster School students was of a very positive nature. Kurtz spoke to different grade levels at the school as part of a three-day “tour” she is making to the area.
• The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is telling people to expect record runoff and flows from dams on the Missouri River this summer. Four of the last five years have seen above-normal runoff from snow melt and rain, said Bob Keasling of the Corps’ Reservoir Control Center in Omaha.
