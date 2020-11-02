PIERRE — South Dakotans are reminded that they have only until Dec. 30, 2020, to renew expired driver licenses or ID cards and are encouraged to renew online at Renew2020SD.com.
The state Driver Licensing program has been working since March to address the backlog of expired licenses and ID cards that were given an extension due to COVID-19. That extension ends on Dec. 30, 2020.
A reminder is being mailed this week to all South Dakotans whose licenses or ID cards are expired or will expire before the end of 2020.
To renew online, by mail or to make an appointment at an exam station, click on Renew2020SD.com. People with questions can call 605-773-6883.
