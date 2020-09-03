The address for the treasurer, given in a prior article about the cancellation of meetings of the Yankton Area Retired School Personnel, is incorrect. The correct address for members to send annual dues ($10 local, $15 state) is Gene Bormann, P. O. Box 68, Mission Hill, SD 57046.
Most Popular
Articles
- Life Saver
- One Killed In Ambulance Accident In Union County
- COVID Update for Aug. 29: South Dakota Sees Record Rise; Clay, Yankton Counties Continue To Spike
- Daily Record: Arrests
- Cheyenne Ziegenbein
- UPDATE 5:13 p.m.: COVID Update for Sept. 1: Yankton, Clay Counties See More Cases
- COVID Update for Aug. 30: Clay County Surge Continues
- Football Roundup: Cougars Power Past Arlington-Lake Preston
- UPDATE: 6:48 p.m.: COVID Update for Aug. 31: Yankton County Reports 13 New Infections
- A Big Story For This Storyteller
Images
Commented
- Letter: The Choice Of Harris (27)
- Letter: ‘Cast Of Characters’ (13)
- Letter: Corruption In America (11)
- Dems Push Charges Of Racism For Convenience (10)
- Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (5)
- Letter: Morals And Ethics (3)
- Harris: An Awful VP Pick (3)
- When Counterculture Becomes The Culture (3)
- Letter: Work To Do (3)
- Letter: What Are The Odds? (3)
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.