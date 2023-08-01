The Yankton County Veteran Service Office has announced that the PACT Act deadline is Aug. 9, 2023.
There are two options to preserve the effective date of Aug. 10, 2022:
1. The first is to file a claim by Aug. 9, which is fast approaching.
2. The second option is to file an Intent to File by Aug. 9. If you file the Intent to File by this date, any PACT Act-related conditions would have an effective date of Aug. 10, 2022. Any non-related conditions would just go back to the date of when the Intent to File was received by the VA.
If either of those two are not met, you can still continue to file for PACT Act conditions, you will just lose the effective date of Aug. 10, 2022. The effective date would be the date of filing the claim or date of Intent to File after that.
For assistance with your claim, see your local county Veteran Service Office.
