University of South Dakota’s Sanford School of Medicine awarded Dr. David Withrow with the 2023 USD SSO Class of 1983 Clinical Faculty Award.
The award was established in 2008 to recognize clinical faculty in clinical practice, active in the medical school who has made a significant contribution to USD SSOM in teaching and leadership in their department. Dr. Withrow was nominated by his medical students based on his patience, humility and outstanding qualities as a clinician and educator.
Dr. Withrow is a Pediatrician with Yankton Medical Clinic, P.C. in Yankton. CEO Becky McManus states, “We are not surprised by Dr. Withrow’s recognition by his students. His patients continually taut his expert care, exceptional qualities, and personable approach to his practice. We congratulate him and are proud he is being recognized for the outstanding Physician he is.” Dr. Withrow says, “I am humbled to receive this award from the medical students. It’s an honor to be able to help our future Physicians and I look forward to continuing to do so.”
