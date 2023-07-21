If there’s an aspect of cattle health that is the subject of numerous debates, it has to be pinkeye. The disease frustrates both feeder and rancher alike, and consequently has generated many opportunities for folks to try various means of treatment. While talking about what your neighbor did is all well and good at morning coffee, when you’re in the middle of an outbreak you want to know what actually works.
And that point, where the rubber meets the road, is not an easily navigated highway, but more like a muddy two-track. The issue starts with our poor understanding of which factors lead to pinkeye. The textbook answer is that bacteria, primarily Moraxella bovis, release a toxin that leads to inflammation in the cornea, resulting in pinkeye. However, these bacteria can be found on the surface of normal, healthy bovine eyes. Therefore, the presence of bacteria alone isn’t always causative of pinkeye.
Next, flies are commonly blamed for being the main vector to spread the disease. But the increasing incidence of winter pinkeye bucks that notion. Let’s face it—I haven’t swatted too many flies in a South Dakota February, so I doubt fly control alone will suffice.
The only consistent cause that can be found in all cases of pinkeye is there was an initial insult to the cornea, which is the surface tissue of the eye. Yet the cause of the damage can come from a host of irritants. Anything from tall grass to cedar trees to dusty feed can create the issue. Some even surmise cattle facing into strong blizzard blowing those stinging snowflakes could scratch that eye. Trying to control all these factors is impossible.
Add to this, treatment protocols range from labor-intensive to bizarre. For starters, nearly every text on pinkeye treatment praises the eye patch or sewing the eye as the savior for eyes. Yet for such a universally lauded treatment, actual studies proving it works are quite scant. The only one that surfaces, entitled “Effects of eye patches on corneal ulcer healing and weight gain in stocker steers on pasture: a randomized controlled trial,” admits that studies like this one are nearly nonexistent.
This study found that eye patches decreased healing time for ulcers in the eye from 14 days to 10 days, with a predilection toward helping those animals treated early in the course of disease. Those treated later in the course of disease did not respond as well to patching. The study did not find any advantage in average daily gain for patching the eyes of pinkeye-afflicted calves.
In addition, the authors noted that their diligence in maintaining the eye patches was so much that, in their words, “the effect may not be comparable under field conditions.” Considering their trial conditions included replacing patches on some calves twice per week, I would heartily agree.
Besides covering the eye, putting a number of things into the eye seems to be in vogue. These concoctions range from innocuous and maybe helpful, to downright atrocious. Solutions that are sensitive to the eye’s natural tear composition have been shown as helpful to flush debris from the eye, likely decreasing the amount of additional damage that occurs from these debris. Vetericyn has a nice study showing how this product can be effective in this regard. For anything other than these types of products, the rule is quite clear — if you wouldn’t put it in your own eye, don’t put it in a calf’s eye.
With all of this negative banter, what can a person do about pinkeye? As far as prevention goes, start by using preventatives the way they were designed. If the vaccine bottle says it takes two doses to work, don’t get hard on the manufacturer when you only give one dose and the calves end up with pinkeye.
Next, figure out what you’re fighting. Nearly all commercial vaccines only cover one species of pinkeye-causing bacteria, and only a few strains of this bacteria at that. If you have a persistent pinkeye problem, sample the eyes of affected cattle to see what’s actually in the eye. Make sure to check for Mycoplasma while you’re doing it, because it will increase pinkeye issues if left unaddressed. Armed with field results, you can re-evaluate your vaccination program.
For treatment, the only consistent difference-maker is antibiotic therapy. If you’re in the middle of an outbreak, it may be advisable to treat every animal in the herd, rather than pull and treat as they are noticed. Yet be cognizant that tetracycline resistance can occur with pinkeye, necessitating the use of other, more expensive antibiotics.
And lastly don’t discount a good mineral program for both treatment and prevention. Just like building a house requires quality materials, healing and the immune system need the right vitamins and minerals to function properly. While telling the boys at morning coffee that you feed a good mineral may not be as exciting as some of the other ideas, at least good nutrition pays for itself. That’s more than borderline-witchcraft treatments can say.
