The Pinkeye Conundrum
Nick Albi

If there’s an aspect of cattle health that is the subject of numerous debates, it has to be pinkeye. The disease frustrates both feeder and rancher alike, and consequently has generated many opportunities for folks to try various means of treatment. While talking about what your neighbor did is all well and good at morning coffee, when you’re in the middle of an outbreak you want to know what actually works.

And that point, where the rubber meets the road, is not an easily navigated highway, but more like a muddy two-track. The issue starts with our poor understanding of which factors lead to pinkeye. The textbook answer is that bacteria, primarily Moraxella bovis, release a toxin that leads to inflammation in the cornea, resulting in pinkeye. However, these bacteria can be found on the surface of normal, healthy bovine eyes. Therefore, the presence of bacteria alone isn’t always causative of pinkeye.

