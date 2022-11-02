Laurel Suspect In Court

HARTINGTON, Neb. – A judge has revoked the $5 million bond of a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with killing four Laurel residents last August.
Jason Jones, 42, made his first court appearance Wednesday in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska. He appeared by video conference, as he is housed at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Jones faces 10 felony charges, including four counts of first-degree murder. He allegedly killed the victims in two separate incidents that included apparent gunfire and then burning their homes.
He is charged with the deaths of Michele Ebeling, 53, who lived across the street from him; and of Gene Twiford, 86; Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55, who lived together three blocks down the street.
Jones could receive the death penalty or life in prison for the homicides.
He also faces two counts for first-degree arson, a Class II felony, with sentence of 1-50 years; and four counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, a Class IC felony, with a sentence of 5-50 years.
At Wednesday’s hearing, Judge Douglas Luebe agreed to a prosecution request that Jones’ bond be revoked. The judge said the defendant represents a flight risk and a danger to others and himself.
“(I revoked bond) given the fact that there is the possibility of a sentence of death, or a mandatory minimum sentence of life in prison, and we have four counts,” the judge said.
“The court can take into account the nature of the offenses alleged,” he added.
Luebe pointed to the prospect of the death penalty as a major consideration in revoking bond.
“If (the defendant) posts bond, there is concern he will flee the jurisdiction,” the judge said. “There is a high likelihood he is tempted to flee given the nature of the offenses.”
Under Nebraska state statute, no bond is appropriate given the circumstances, the judge said.
Luebe pointed to another reason for revoking bond.
“There is additional evidence that Mr. Jones is not only a danger to others but also to himself,” the judge said. “Perhaps, he sought to do self-harm to himself as part of the (alleged) offenses.”
Authorities found evidence at the scenes that allegedly linked Jones to the deaths.
Investigators then concluded that Jones was inside his home at 206 Elm Street in Laurel. The Nebraska State Patrol SWAT Team was activated, and an arrest warrant was obtained for Jones. Following repeated attempts to have Jones exit the house voluntarily, the SWAT Team made entry into the home and located Jones, who had severe burns, in a bedroom.
Jones was taken to St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, where he recently recovered from his burns and was then arrested and taken to jail.
The Cedar County Sheriff’s Office used private security to maintain watch over Jones during his hospital stay, Sheriff Larry Koranda told the Press & Dakotan.
Wednesday’s proceedings were moved from the county courtroom to the larger district courtroom to accommodate about two dozen people in attendance. Media from three states covered the hearing.
The prosecution, which attended in person, included Corey O’Brien and Sandra Allen with the Nebraska Attorney General’s office and Cedar County Attorney Nick Matney.
Jones appeared with his attorneys, Matt McDonald and Todd Lancaster from the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy.
The hearing was delayed about 15 minutes as Jones was brought by wheelchair to the Lincoln site.
As Wednesday’s proceedings began, Jones waived the court’s reading of the charges as his legal counsel had already gone over the document with him.
Luebe read the defendant his rights and then read the charges. If convicted of more than one charge, those counts can be served consecutively (one after the other) or concurrently (at the same time), the judge said.
Because each charge involves a felony, Jones holds the right to a preliminary hearing in county court. The hearing would determine if probable cause exists to bind him over to district court for a trial on his guilt or innocence.
The defense attorneys asked for a preliminary hearing, as Wednesday marked their first chance to sit with Jones. Both the prosecution and defense determined the preliminary hearing would last about two hours.
Luebe set the preliminary hearing for Dec. 7 at 1:30 p.m. at the Cedar County Courthouse in Hartington.
The investigation in the case has involved officers from the Nebraska State Patrol, the Cedar County Sheriff’s Office and the Laurel Police Department.
At the time of the alleged murders and arson, firefighters and other first responders were asked to adjust their efforts in order to preserve the evidence as a crime scene.
Authorities received reports of a black male driving a silver sedan in Laurel during the time of the four deaths and possibly picking up a passenger. The Nebraska State Patrol doesn’t consider them as suspects but would like to speak with the parties as possible witnesses.
Authorities have not indicated they are considering any other suspects in the case.
No motive has been disclosed for the deaths.
