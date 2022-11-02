Laurel Suspect In Court

HARTINGTON, Neb. – A judge has revoked the $5 million bond of a Laurel, Nebraska, man charged with killing four Laurel residents last August.

Jason Jones, 42, made his first court appearance Wednesday in Cedar County Court in Hartington, Nebraska. He appeared by video conference, as he is housed at the Nebraska Department of Corrections’ Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln, Nebraska.

