Mount Marty University Theatre is holding auditions for its fall musical, “Pippin,” on Monday and Wednesday, Sept. 12 and Sept. 14, beginning at 7:30 p.m. in Marian Auditorium. The cast is open to high school age and up.
Auditionees are invited, not required, to bring a song to share and will also learn songs from the show as a group. In addition, one young boy (ages 8-14) is needed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.