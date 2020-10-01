Incidents
• A report was received at 2:38 p.m. Wednesday of identity theft on Burleigh St.
• A report was received at 2:46 p.m. Wednesday of the fraudulent use of a debit card at a business on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 3:16 p.m. Wednesday of vandalism on W. 23rd St.
• A report was received at 7:49 a.m. Thursday of the theft of a bug zapper on Mulberry St.
• A report was received at 8:44 a.m. Thursday of a residential burglary on E. 18th St.
• A report was received at 10:55 a.m. Thursday of a sex crime in Yankton.
• A report was received at 11:10 a.m. Thursday of a fight on Summit St.
• A sheriff’s office report was received at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday of an assault at the Human Services Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.