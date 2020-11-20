South Dakota recorded 36 new deaths related to COVID-19 — including three more in Bon Homme County — in Friday’s daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Union County also reported one new death.
The state’s death toll climbed to 741, and it marked the third straight day of 30 or more deaths reported.
Bon Homme County has seen nine new deaths in the past week, and has 13 overall.
South Dakota added 1,327 new cases Friday. So far this month, the state has seen just four days when the daily number of new reported infections was under 1,000.
Locally, Yankton County recorded 35 new cases Friday while, in Nebraska, Cedar County saw its biggest one-day increase to date when 25 new infections were reported late Thursday. It’s not known if any new positives recorded at this week’s mass testing event in Yankton have been entered into the state system.
Yankton and Cedar counties were not alone in double-digit increases in new cases. Clay County reported 31 new cases Friday, with Bon Homme County adding 25, Hutchinson and Union counties with 18 each and Charles Mix with 13.
Here are the summaries for area South Dakota counties for Friday from the DOH:
• Bon Homme County — 25 new cases (1,288 total), 1 new hospitalization (36), 2 new recoveries (1,106), 3 new deaths (13), 169 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 13 new cases (703), 3 new hospitalizations (85), 6 new recoveries (482), 0 new deaths (1), 220 active cases;
• Clay County — 31 new cases (1,198), 0 new hospitalizations (27), 10 new recoveries (926), 0 new deaths (9), 263 active cases;
• Douglas County — 2 new cases (269), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 0 new recoveries (193), 0 new deaths (5), 71 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 18 new cases (483), 0 new hospitalizations (44), 9 new recoveries (304), 0 new deaths (3), 176 active cases;
• Turner County — 6 new cases (739), 2 new hospitalizations (45), 12 new recoveries (539), 0 new deaths (35), 165 active cases;
• Union County — 18 new cases (1,127), 0 new hospitalizations (57), 9 new recoveries (846), 1 new death (20), 261 active cases;
• Yankton County — 35 new cases (1,450), 2 new hospitalizations (63), 16 new recoveries (1,020), 0 new deaths (8), 422 active cases.
Besides Cedar County’s 25 new cases (giving it 298 cases overall), Knox County recorded nine new infections (383) and Dixon County added seven new cases (333), according to the Department of Health and Human Services late Thursday.
On Friday, the University of South Dakota online portal reported 49 active cases (36 students, 13 staff), down 18 from Thursday. The number in quarantine/isolation stood at 154 (-23), including 12 on campus (-2).
Here are other South Dakota statistics for Friday:
• Total Cases — 71,070 (+1,327: 1,205 confirmed, 123 probable);
• Active Cases — 18,407 (+523);
• Recoveries — 51,922 (+769);
• Hospitalizations — 3,993 ever hospitalized (+71), 574 currently hospitalized (-4);
• Testing — 8,373 new tests processed, 3,600 new individuals tested.
In Nebraska, 28 new deaths were reported late Thursday, lifting the state toll to 854.
There were also 2,663 new cases recorded. The last time the daily total of new cases was under 1,000 was Nov. 3.
Here are other statistics from the DHHS website:
• Total Cases — 109,280 (+2,663);
• Active Cases — 52,541 (+1,787);
• Recoveries — 55,885 (+848);
• Hospitalizations — 3,859 ever hospitalized (+133); 983 currently hospitalized (+22).
• Testing — 18,151 new tests processed, 6,372 new individuals tested.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.