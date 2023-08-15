A Step Ahead In Cedar County

HARTINGTON, Neb. — With Cedar County facing a major trial last year, District Court Clerk Janet Wiechelman knew her courtroom needed upgrades to handle the technological demands of the proceedings.
Wiechelman learned of a new state program upgrading courtroom technology. She and Court Clerk Diane Sudbeck decided to forge ahead with an application and learned they were the first county chosen for the program.
“Diane and I didn’t intend to be first in the state, but that’s how it happened,” Wiechelman said.
On Tuesday, five of the seven Nebraska Supreme Court justices — led by Chief Justice Michael Heavican — toured the Cedar County Courthouse and learned more about the new technology. As part of the presentation, District Judge Bryan Meismer presided over a mock trial.
Wiechelman explained the situation for the Press & Dakotan that led to Cedar County officials seeking the state funding at a very opportune time.
“Last year, at the end of September, we were having a two-week jury trial,” she said. “The doctors and experts weren’t going to appear personally, they were going to testify remotely.”
While the Cedar County district court had some capabilities, it couldn’t handle the requirements without improvements.
“At that time, I had nothing. The IT (information technology) people … contacted me on what they needed to set up those things,” she said.
At the same time, Meismer mentioned to Wiechelman that the Nebraska Supreme Court was starting a program to improve audiovisual technology in courtrooms across the state. He recommended she call for more information.
Prior to the two-week trial, Wiechelman contacted project coordinator Jennifer Rasmussen in Lincoln.
“I asked how we could get on the list. Jennifer asked, ‘How would you like to be the first?’” Wiechelman said. “I talked to Diane (Sudbeck), and we decided to be the first. In the course of things, the jury trial was cancelled, and the very following week, they were here to do the installation.”
The new equipment has taken things to the next level, Sudbeck said.
“We’ve had audiovisual equipment in our court for a long time,” she said. “This is just an upgrade, and the quality has gotten much better.”
Sudbeck and Wiechelman noted their good working relationship and common willingness to embrace the program. They also worked well together in making the adjustments for each other while the upgraded equipment was installed in their respective courtrooms.
“We just decided we were ready to jump on board,” Sudbeck said. “We were willing to take the challenge, knowing it would be a learning exercise for us. The timing was good for us to do it.”
Even with a small technical glitch during Tuesday’s mock trial, the court officials quickly solved the problem and the exercise continued smoothly.
It’s all part of the learning experience and serving as a pioneer for the rest of the state court system, Wiechelman said.
“We’re definitely in the training part of it and trouble shooting,” she said. “But this was a situation where we saw what we needed to, what problems we faced and then solved it.”
The upgrades included monitors on the attorneys’ tables and the ability to place screens in the jury box so those parties don’t need to turn around or look across the courtroom at a screen.
Cedar County has used the new audiovisual system for only about a year, Wiechelman said. Court proceedings that formerly relied on a conference call can now offer Zoom capabilities. As a result, the parties involved — judges, attorneys, defendants, court reporters and witnesses — can better participate from a distance.
The two court clerks have seen other benefits of the improved equipment, such as the added interaction by seeing the faces as well as hearing the voices. In turn, the court reporters have experienced better accuracy because parties don’t talk over each other as much when they see each other.
STATE OFFICIALS RESPOND
Tuesday’s spectators included Rasmussen and Chad Cornelius, the information technology (IT) administrator for the Nebraska judicial branch.
Rasmussen reported the technology upgrade has been completed in 92 of about 205 courtrooms across the state, nearing the halfway point.
Cedar County showed an eagerness to embrace the project despite the occasional hiccups, Rasmussen said. The county now employs a hybrid situation that allows engagement for those who may be unable to appear at the courthouse, she said.
Cornelius noted, once the project began, state officials began realizing how little technology many courtrooms had.
The Nebraska Supreme Court oversees the state judicial system, and Associate Justice Bill Cassel has been assigned to the area of technology in the courtroom.
State funds have made the project possible, he said.
“We’re targeting all of the counties. Many of the smaller counties have not previously had the means to upgrade their technology. Some of the metro areas do, but even that can be hit and miss,” he said.
“We’re using state funding to do this because we believe it’s essential for the uniform administration of justice across the state. We can have the same technology in Hartington or my official hometown of O’Neill as we do in Omaha or Lincoln.”
For Heavican, visiting Hartington was important to see the new technology demonstrated. Cedar County provides an ideal place to start the project because of its size, location and the cooperation of its court officials, he said.
“There are all kinds of ways to make this court system more efficient,” he said. “Some counties’ jails may be a long way from the courts or may be in another county, and they have to arrange for people to transport prisoners. This saves a lot of time and money for law enforcement and for the courts. As for lawyers, it can save their clients time and money.”
BENEFITING JUSTICE
Meismer credited Cedar County officials with making the new system a success and an example for the rest of the state.
“When you have great people to work with, it makes all the difference in the world,” he said. “We were one of the first to volunteer, and they have a number of things happening here (in terms of major cases).”
He credited technology with the ability for parties to appear for a brief procedural hearing without making long trips to the courtroom.
“It’s nice in a pinch, but I think it’s important for judges to be here,” he said.
County Court Judge Ed Matney, formerly Cedar County attorney, cited another advantage in an increasingly diverse population.
“I think this works well in a lot of cases where we need interpreters and you can’t find someone readily available in person,” he said. “In those cases, the audiovisual connection has been lifesaving.”
Norfolk attorney Ryan Stover, who participated in the mock court session, said the technology has provided major benefits for attorneys who may be spread over multiple counties and don’t have easy ability to appear for short court proceedings.
“One of the things I appreciate about technology is that it allows attorneys to appear in courtrooms that would prove difficult otherwise,” he said. “In rural Nebraska, you’re going to travel quite a bit. This allows for ease of scheduling if you can appear remotely for a procedural or motions hearing.”
Meismer sees tremendous potential in the future, and he welcomed the Supreme Court’s ability to see the possibilities.
“It’s always good to be able to show off a little bit. We’re very proud of what we do, and it’s nice to have them see that,” he said. “It’s nice they have the interest in seeing how things work at the trial level and what we do at the ground level.”
Wiechelman sees the program as the great equalizer with metro areas such as Omaha and Lincoln.
“It shows we can provide the same technology as anywhere else in the state,” she said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.