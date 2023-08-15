A Step Ahead In Cedar County
Buy Now

Nebraska Supreme Court Chief Justice Michael Heavican (front) addresses the Cedar County District Courtroom in Hartington before a mock trial while County Judge Ed Matney (left) and District Judge Bryan Meismer (center) look on. Cedar County was the first county selected for Nebraska’s technology upgrades in its courts.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

HARTINGTON, Neb. — With Cedar County facing a major trial last year, District Court Clerk Janet Wiechelman knew her courtroom needed upgrades to handle the technological demands of the proceedings.

Wiechelman learned of a new state program upgrading courtroom technology. She and Court Clerk Diane Sudbeck decided to forge ahead with an application and learned they were the first county chosen for the program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.