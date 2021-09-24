South Dakota Public University Enrollment Remains Mostly Steady From Last Year

The fall head count enrollment at South Dakota’s six public universities is largely unchanged from last year, the South Dakota Board of Regents reported Friday.
In a press release, the board reported that the system headcount was down 121 students, a decline of 0.35%.
Total head count at the six public universities was 33,445.
Another measure of enrollment is full-time equivalent (FTE) students. FTE for the Fall 2021 term — based on total credit hours generated by all students within the regents’ system — was 23,964, a decline of 2.53% or 621 students over last year.
“Enrollments are substantially flat and that is about what we expected, since we still see impacts from the ongoing pandemic,” said Brian L. Maher, the regents’ executive director and CEO, in the press release. “While we dedicated ourselves to offering a more normal higher education experience this fall, these are challenging times. Our public university system is prepared to meet that challenge head on, delivering South Dakota a well-educated workforce and engaged citizens.”
The University of South Dakota saw its total head count increase by five students from the fall of 2020. However, the number of FTE’s was down 2.66%.
In its own press release, USD said it saw record growth in incoming international students as well as an increase in graduate, law and medical student head count.
USD also saw growth in new student enrollment from Iowa (6.5%) and Minnesota (28.8%) while seeing declines in Nebraska and South Dakota.
“Especially when taken in the context of national enrollment trends, the status of enrollment at USD is encouraging,” USD President Sheila K. Gestring said in the press release.
Meanwhile, South Dakota State University saw an increase of 60 students and an FTE drop of 2.05%.
Other public university enrollment statistics included:
• Black Hills State — Students: -69; FTE: -5.43%
• Dakota State — Students: +33; FTE: -3.31%;
• Northern State — Students: -91; FTE: -1.11%;
• S.D. School of Mines and Technology — Students: -59; FTE: -1.33%.
