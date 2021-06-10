TYNDALL — A Lake Andes man faces drug charges after leading authorities across Bon Homme County exceeding 100 miles per hour (mph) at times, according to court records.
Julian Lee Winckler, 46, was arrested Wednesday by the Bon Homme County sheriff’s office following the incident. He faces six charges: driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance, ingestion of a controlled substance, no valid driver’s license, reckless driving and aggravated eluding.
Deputy Rich Sutera filed the affidavit outlining probable cause for arresting Winckler.
At approximately 5:35 p.m. Wednesday, Sutera was called to assist Deputy Joel Neuman, who had attempted to stop a tan Ford pickup for a citizen-reported driving complaint.
When Neuman attempted to stop the pickup, a pursuit started and continued around Bon Homme County for 28 miles, Sutera said. At times, the speed exceeded 100 mph.
“Mr. Winckler also forced Deputy Neuman and myself off the road by driving right at our patrol vehicles,” Sutera wrote.
The pursuit ended when Winckler wrecked his pickup at a T-intersection of 299th and 415th Street, the deputy added. Winckler was found walking approximately 15 yards away from his wrecked truck.
Winckler was placed in handcuffs and was asked if he was injured and needed medical attention, Sutera said. The suspect said no, but the deputy said he observed physical signs that came to his attention.
Winckler’s eyes were very constricted and he was sweating profusely, which can be a sign of drug use, Sutera said. Winckler refused to perform field sobriety tests and to give a urinalysis sample, the deputy added.
The suspect was taken to the Bon Homme County Jail in Tyndall, Sutera said. While searching his wallet, authorities found a small ziplock baggie with an unknown white power that field tested positive for amphetamine.
Winckler is scheduled for a June 15 court appearance before Circuit Judge Cheryle Gering in Tyndall.
