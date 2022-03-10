• James Mack, 27, Vermillion, was arrested Wednesday on a warrant for first-degree petty theft.
• Lex Georg, 57, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a parole hold.
• Tayton Solomon, 23, Dakota Dunes, was arrested Wednesday on a Court Hold and on a warrant for violation of terms and conditions.
• Brette Cramblett, 27, Yankton, was arrested Wednesday on a probation hold.
