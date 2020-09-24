South Dakota saw its biggest one-day increase in positive COVID-19 tests Thursday, according to the daily update from the Department of Health (DOH).
Also, the state recorded eight new deaths, matching its one-day high set on Sept. 16. One of the deaths occurred in Union County, which was its seventh overall. The other state deaths were recorded in Minnehaha (2), Brown, Butte, Hughes, Pennington and Walworth counties. These raise the state COVID death toll to 210, of which 43 have occurred in September.
The state recorded 463 new infections Thursday, topping the high of 445 seen Wednesday. The state’s test infection rate was 21%.
Meanwhile, Yankton County saw another double-digit increase in new cases with 10, lifting its total to 382. It was the fifth time in nine days that the county has reached double figures in new cases. The county has recorded 142 new infections this month.
Here is a summary of area South Dakota counties for Thursday:
• Bon Homme County — 1 new case (80 overall), 0 new hospitalizations (9), 0 new recoveries (62), 0 new deaths (1), 17 active cases;
• Charles Mix County — 3 new cases (159), 0 new hospitalizations (40), 0 new recoveries (126), 0 deaths (0), 33 active cases;
• Clay County — 8 new cases (548), 0 new hospitalizations (16), 5 new recoveries (499), 0 new deaths (5), 44 active cases;
• Douglas County — 4 new cases (76), 0 new hospitalizations (13), 0 new recoveries (43), 0 new deaths (0), 33 active cases;
• Hutchinson County — 4 new cases (82), 1 new hospitalization (9), 1 new recovery (58), 0 new deaths (2), 22 active cases;
• Turner County — 6 new cases (149), 0 new hospitalizations (7), 4 new recoveries (111), 0 new deaths (2), 36 active cases;
• Union County — 8 new cases (375), 0 new hospitalizations (28), 6 new recoveries (317), 1 new death (7), 51 active cases;
• Yankton County — 10 new cases (382), 0 new hospitalizations (18), 6 new recoveries (293), 0 new deaths (4), 85 active cases.
In Nebraska, Knox County recorded six new infections, giving it 152 to date, while Cedar County reported four new infections, lifting its total to 80. Also, Dixon County’s case total was amended downward by one to 85, while its death toll remains at two.
The University of South Dakota’s online portal on Thursday reported 26 active cases, all students, an increase of three from Wednesday. There were 123 people listed in quarantine (-23), including 15 on campus (-7).
Mount Marty University’s portal showed 17 active cases (12 students, 5 staff) as of late Thursday afternoon, an increase of one from Wednesday.
South Dakota statistics for Thursday, according to the DOH website, included:
• Total Cases — 20,097 (+463);
• Active Cases — 3,291 (+183);
• Recoveries — 16,596 (+272);
• Hospitalizations — 1,375 ever hospitalized (+8); 194 currently hospitalized (+2);
• Testing — 252,599 total tests (+2,166); 181,661 individuals tested (+1,529).
In Nebraska, 493 new infections were reported by the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) late Wednesday.
One new death was recorded, the state’s 462nd.
Other Nebraska statistics from the DHHS website were:
• Total Cases — 42,278 (+493);
• Active Cases — 10,402 (+290);
• Recoveries — 31,383 (+171);
• Hospitalizations — 585,096 total tests (+4,154); 434,669 individuals tested (+3,268).
