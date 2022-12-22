Weather Update:
Much of the Yankton area is under a blizzard warning Thursday after a powerful Arctic blast swept through the region, bringing with it bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills.

In Nebraska, Cedar and Knox counties were under a wind chill warning while Dixon County was also covered by the blizzard warning.

