Much of the Yankton area is under a blizzard warning Thursday after a powerful Arctic blast swept through the region, bringing with it bitter cold and life-threatening wind chills.
In Nebraska, Cedar and Knox counties were under a wind chill warning while Dixon County was also covered by the blizzard warning.
All counties in the area remain under a wind chill warning until noon Saturday.
In Yankton County, the blizzard warning started at noon Thursday and runs through 6 p.m. Friday. While skies were mostly clear, blowing snow and wind gusting up to 45 miles per hour created hazardous driving conditions, with wind chills potentially plummeting to 50 below zero.
“Those with holiday travel plans will want to monitor the forecast closely and adjust plans as necessary,” the National Weather Service said on its website. “Any person that becomes stranded or trapped outdoors could encounter a life-threatening situation in a short amount of time.”
According to the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management (YCOEM), some businesses moved to a 9 a.m. opening, although the Yankton County Government Center and City of Yankton offices remained open.
“Roads are mostly clear, with the largest threat being poor visibility in some places and the extreme cold/wind chill temperatures,” County Commissioner Joe Healy said in a YCOEM email. “Those traveling long distances should do so with caution, and all employees must take care to minimize skin exposure in the frigid temperatures and wind. I understand that some may choose to stay home in this weather, and I encourage you to do so if you are not comfortable being out.”
Yankton saw a low reading of 18 below zero Thursday morning, with a wind chill of 50 below zero. The Yankton airport recorded a wind gust of 45 miles per hour shortly before 10 a.m.
In other weather information:
• The South Dakota Department of Public Safety issued an alert at 12:25 p.m. Thursday advising no travel across all of South Dakota.
• The South Dakota Department of Transportation announced that the closure of Interstate 90 from Rapid City to Chamberlain will be extended to Sioux Falls at 5 p.m. Thursday.
• The Press & Dakotan announced it will close its offices at 1 p.m. Thursday.
• Anyone with plans or activities scheduled for Thursday and Friday should check ahead to be sure they are still happening.
More updates will be posted as they become available.
