Crissey Prevails In Yankton County Sheriff’s Race

There’s a new sheriff in town.
Preston Crissey has won the Yankton County Sheriff’s race, defeating Yankton County’s Chief Deputy Sheriff Michael Rothschadl.
The final unofficial vote count was: Crissey — 2,169; Rothschadl — 1,116
Crissey told the Press & Dakotan that just having the opportunity to run for the position was at once humbling and exciting.
“There are a lot of people in the county that look up to the sheriff, so, I’m excited for the possibility to lead the county — and it’s one of the largest counties in the state of South Dakota— give Yankton County a voice. I think that’s going to be a big thing I can bring to the table.”
Crissey will run unopposed in the general election, so Tuesday’s Republican primary was actually the deciding race in the election for sheriff.
Bringing in the win was a team effort, Crissey said.
“There are a lot of people that that converted themselves, from Independent to Republican, Libertarian to Republican, Democrat to Republican,” he said. “A lot of people I know made a switch just to make a difference. It really is a win for the county.”
Crissey acknowledged his wife, Kim, for all her help with the campaign.
“We’ve been going door to door and doing all the right things,” he said. “Nothing’s ever given to you, and you’ve just got to work hard. There’s a lot of people who worked hard for me and I’ll work hard for the people as well.”
The winner of the Yankton County Auditor’s race is Patty Hojem, a former employee in in that office until begin elected to it in 2014.
Final unofficial vote count:
Patty Hojem (incumbent) — 1,776
Laura Kotalik — 1,277
Hojem did not return a call before press time.
Also Tuesday, proposed Constitutional Amendment C was defeated with 68% of voters voting “No.”. The measure would have required a three-fifths vote for approval of ballot measures imposing taxes or fees or obligating over $10 million.
The unofficial vote tally was 35,445 voting against and 76,332 voting for.
According to the South Dakota Secretary of State’s website 35.22% of Yankton’s voters turned out for the election with 5,056 ballots cast and 14,357 active voters in Tuesday’s primary.
