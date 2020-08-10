City Retires Morgen Square TID

One tax increment district (TID) in Yankton is no more and area entities will soon reap the benefits.
With TID No. 2’s — also known as the Morgen Square TID — financial obligations satisfied as of last month, the Yankton City Commission voted 9-0 to dissolve TID No. 2 during its regular meeting Monday evening.
“When TID #2 was enacted by the City Commission, the aggregate ‘assessed’ base value established by the State of South Dakota Department of Revenue was $292,290,” the City Commission’s meeting packet reads. “The current equalized base value is $271,830. The total current equalized value of the property is $2,448,969 or just over nine times the base value.”
During a media preview meeting Friday, Mayor Nathan Johnson hailed the TID as a victory that turned a closed manufacturing plant into a positive space for the community.
“That is a project we can look back on as a success,” Johnson said. “That was just a big, white, industrial box along Broadway. Given the economy at the time — and even right now — it (was) very helpful to fill that space. This partnership with a private developer allowed the city to demolish that structure and get some retail space there.”
Morgen Square is built on the former site of Morgen Manufacturing. Founded in 1950, the business had been known for manufacturing concrete and bricklaying equipment. In 2005, the Press & Dakotan reported that the company exported to more than 100 countries on six continents at its height in the 1990s and had over $10 million in sales. The company was known for innovations such as adjustable scaffolding for masonry work, building the first hydraulic-drive cement conveyor and perfecting cement pumps that allowed for faster pour speeds.
Morgen Manufacturing closed in 2002.
With the dissolution of the TID, the area will benefit greatly, Johnson said.
“The city, school and county will enjoy the full benefits of the tax revenue,” he said.
According to City Finance Officer Al Viereck, the city will receive $10,400 per year from the development, $8,358 will go to the county each year and $18,981 will go to the Yankton School District.
Following Monday’s regular meeting, an hour-long workshop was held to discuss the proposed $59.5 million 2021 budget.
City Manager Amy Leon said the city has been in contact with Yankton County officials about shared funding items including The Center, the airport, the Yankton Community Library and the E911 fund.
While budget proposals match for E911 and Center requests, Leon said there are some differences in what the county wants to commit.
“We requested $15,000 for the airport and right now the County Commission has budgeted $7,500 as their contribution to the airport,” Leon said. “The library, we requested $24,000 and right now they have budgeted $15,000.”
She urged commissioners to contact the county about fully funding these requests.
Leon also touched on other topics, including the city’s still-positive sales tax figures, utility rate changes and outside agency funding.
The board opted not to continue the budget discussion into Tuesday.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Discussed a potential alternative to the annual Citywide Cleanup, which was canceled last spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
• Heard an update from Sandy Stockholm of MSAC.
• Issued a proclamation for National Water Quality Month.
