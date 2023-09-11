As part of its 2023-24 budget, the Yankton School District will use only one-half of the allowable opt-out passed by voters in 2020.
At its Monday meeting, the board approved using $925,000 of the authorized $1.85 million opt-out, which allows the district to spend more than the amount raised under the state property-tax levy.
The action marks the second consecutive year that the district has used less than the full amount.
The district used the full $1.85 million the first two years of the four-year opt-out, but the board reduced its request by $500,000 last year and further reduced it for the coming year.
At Monday’s meeting, Superintendent Wayne Kindle said the current four-year opt-out is expiring, and the district intends at its January meeting to pass a resolution renewing the current $1.85 million opt-out for another four years.
Before that occurs, Kindle said he wanted district patrons to realize the district’s good financial responsibility which has allowed it to add programs and facilities while using only half the opt-out for the coming year.
“In February 2020, we proposed and took an opt-out to the voters in the Yankton school district. They approved a $1.85 million opt-out, and that was the maximum amount per year,” he said.
“During the opt-out, we also had a lot of discussion that, if we could ever reduce the amount of the opt-out in any given year, we promised our community that we would do that, and we would look at everything we could to do that.”
Under the opt-out, the district is authorized — but not required — to raise an additional $1.85 million annually, Kindle said. The school board and officials have kept their promise to use less than the full amount wherever possible, he added.
The board approved 3-0 the proposed budget of $41,023,374 for the fiscal year from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024.
Board members Terry Crandall, Sarah Carda and Jill Sternquist voted in favor, with Jacklyn Mueller and Kathy Greeneway absent.
During his presentation, Kindle gave a historical look at the opt-out and how it has been used.
About six years ago, a survey was sent to patrons. About 1,000 people participated, leading to the development of the Forward 2024 strategic plan which included the four-year opt-out.
“When you look at the first year of the opt-out, payable in 2021, we took the entire $1.85 million, and we (also) did that during the second year of 2022. But for taxes payable in 2023, about a year ago tonight, the board made a decision to take about a half-million less than the full opt-out amount,” he said.
“When you add all of these together, it comes to $5.975 million of opt-out during the last four years. The actual amount we could have taken was $7.4 million, so we didn’t levy nearly a million and a half dollars of the opt-out that was approved (by voters).”
Kindle pointed to important factors in the district’s stability:
• the district received a large amount of ESSER (Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief) funds last year;
• enrollment has grown during the past four years;
• the district has spent less than it budgeted.
“The renewal of this opt-out is not a tax increase. It’s a renewal of the amount currently in place,” he said. “Actually, the tax levy for this opt-out is less than it was in the taxes payable in 2021.”
School board member Sarah Carda said the district has achieved important goals because of strong financial discipline in addition to the opt-out.
As a member of the equalization board for several years, Carda said she has seen a misunderstanding among the public that higher assessments will drive up their taxes by the same amount.
Property owners were coming to meetings, seeking a change in their assessments because they assume automatic increase in their taxes, she said.
“Just because your house is assessed at a higher value, it doesn’t mean you’ll be taxed at that same increase,” she said.
Kindle provided an example for each classification of property and assessments: ag land, owner-occupied property and non-ag/utilities. The district’s growing tax base spreads out the tax burden, keeping the tax request for the opt-out about the same or even lower with higher assessments, he said.
Kindle addressed why the district wants to renew $1.85 million when it will use half the amount in the coming year. He cited unknown factors: enrollment, state aid, cost of goods, labor costs, utility rates and insurance. The district has seen inflation result in large increases in costs, he said,
In addition, the district wants to remain competitive with its staffing, he said.
The opt-out has allowed the Yankton School District to achieve actions that benefit students both in and out of the classroom, Kindle said.
The district initiated in-town busing, increasing from around 10-12 routes to the current 16 routes.
“What that has done, particularly for the elementary and middle school, has resulted in better attendance by a number of students,” he said. “Now, we’ve got a lot of those little kids in (school) for breakfast. We know it results in really good attendance, and when they get a good meal, they do better academically.”
The district has also pushed pre-school for all children, which has paid dividends for those young ages, Kindle said. The district also wants to continue its junior kindergarten program.
Also, the school has added school counselors to promote students’ mental health, added school nurses for students’ health issues and has used school resource officers to promote safety, he added.
Earlier in the meeting, YSD Activities Director Ryan Mors reported on the numbers of students in each school activity. Around 800 middle school and high school students participate in athletics, fine arts and other activities.
The district wants to keep those numbers high for a healthier student body, Kindle said.
Also, the school district is progressing on construction of its Trailhead Learning Center near Chan Gurney Airport in northeast Yankton, Kindle said.
“We anticipate that we’ll move (into the facility) in 2025, and there are additional costs for programming we would like to do out there,” he added.
The district has also enrolled an increasing number of students with English as a second language, Kindle said.
The opt-out has allowed the Yankton School District to remain stable and maintain excellence while navigating an uncertain future, Kindle told the Press & Dakotan.
“The voters approved the opt-out four years ago, and it has put us on good financial footing,” he said.
The Yankton School District will continue moving forward with renewal of the current opt-out, Kindle said.
“We have followed a model, and it has worked well,” he said. “The people in the district have put their trust in us, and we have proven we are doing the right thing without shortchanging our students in the process. We’re providing a really solid education for kids in Yankton.”
