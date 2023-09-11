School Board
Yankton School District Wayne Kindle addressed the school board Monday night at its regular meeting. He discussed the plans for the district only using half of the opt-out funds for this school year, making good on a promise that the school wouldn’t use extra tax money if it didn’t need it. The district does intend to renew the opt-out in January but plans to maintain it fiscal responsibility and stewardship of those funds.

 Jay Gravholt/P&D

As part of its 2023-24 budget, the Yankton School District will use only one-half of the allowable opt-out passed by voters in 2020.

At its Monday meeting, the board approved using $925,000 of the authorized $1.85 million opt-out, which allows the district to spend more than the amount raised under the state property-tax levy.

