The Yankton area is bracing for a major winter storm that is expected to impact the region through Tuesday night.
As of noon Monday, much of the area was under a winter storm warning, with 5-11 inches of snow possible in Yankton.
Winter storm warnings cover most of the western three-quarters of Nebraska, the southern half of South Dakota and central Minnesota. Also, ice storm warnings stretch from east-central Nebraska to southeastern Minnesota.
The heaviest snow in the Yankton area is expected to fall from midnight through noon on Tuesday. Snow could fall at a rate of 1-2 inches per hour at times.
Another big concern is sleet and ice. Union County in South Dakota and Dixon County in Nebraska are under an ice storm warning, while a precipitation mix is expected throughout much of the area. In Yankton County, icing of up to a quarter inch is possible.
“Power outages and tree damage are likely due to the ice,” the National Weather Service (NWS) said on its website.
The wind could gust up to 40 miles per hour, creating near-blizzard conditions at times. “Travel could be nearly impossible,” the NWS said.
The NWS also noted that fluctuations in the storm track were still possible, which could impact the amount of moisture as well as the precipitation type.
NorthWestern Energy issued an alert to its costumers Monday about potential issues related to the storm.
“Make sure to keep natural gas meters clear of snow and ice,” the company said in a press release. “Gas meters have a vent that regulates pressure. If snow piles up and covers the vent, it won’t work properly, which could lead to a service interruption.”
NorthWestern also reminded the public to “gently clear snow from natural gas meters, using a broom or your hands. … It is also important that all appliance exhaust vents are clear from blowing and drifting snow to keep them working safely.”
Heavy snow, ice and strong winds can lead to downed power lines. Keep people, equipment and object at least 30 feet away from downed and low-hanging power lines.
Meanwhile, the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Department of Transportation issued a press release at midday Monday urging travelers to be prepared for winter driving conditions as “a major winter storm impacts nearly all of Nebraska” though Tuesday.
“The National Weather Service is predicting snowfall of approximately one foot in north-central Nebraska, with several inches expected in other areas,” the press release said. “Additionally, ice accumulation is expected to impact a large portion of the state.” At press time, the heaviest accumulation was expected to stretch from McCook to South Sioux City.
“The ice accumulation with this storm may have a hidden impact when coupled with snow,” said Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “We urge all who intend to travel to check the forecast and current road conditions before heading out. As always, take the conditions into consideration and determine if you really need to travel during the storm.”
The impending weather prompted some cancellations and postponements:
• The Yankton boys’ basketball game at Huron Tuesday has been postponed to Monday, Feb. 6;
• The Menno home basketball games with Howard, scheduled for Tuesday, have been postponed to Friday, Jan. 6;
• The Vermillion basketball games that had been scheduled for Tuesday at Tea Area were moved up to Monday afternoon (Jan. 2).
• Avon’s basketball games at Colome, scheduled for Monday night, have been postponed until Monday, Jan. 30;
• The Bon Homme School District issued the following announcements Monday:
— Bon Homme’s doubleheader basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3, in Parker has been postponed and will no longer be a doubleheader. The girls’ game has been rescheduled to Thursday, Jan. 5, with the JV game starting at 5 p.m. with the varsity game to follow. The boys’ make-up date has not been determined;
— The Bon Homme middle school basketball games in Parkston on Thursday Jan. 5, will now start at 6 p.m.;
• The girls basketball game scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 3. in Platte between Platte-Geddes and Corsica-Stickney has been postponed and moved to Corsica as part of a girls’/boys’ doubleheader to be played Thursday, Jan. 5;
• Wednesday’s Yankton Quarterback Club meeting is canceled;
• The Pender Duals boys’ wrestling event, scheduled for Tuesday in Pender, Nebraska, will be held on Thursday, Jan. 5. Ponca and Tri County Northeast are scheduled to participate;
• The Tri County Northeast at Cornerstone Christian basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Tuesday, Feb. 7;
• The Canistota at Elk Point-Jefferson boys’ basketball game, scheduled for Tuesday, was postponed to Tuesday, Jan. 10;
• The Alcester-Hudson at Hills-Beaver Creek basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Monday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced;
• The Pender at Wynot basketball doubleheader, scheduled for Monday, was postponed. No makeup date has been announced;
• The Elgin Public-Pope John girls’ wrestling Invitational, scheduled for Tuesday in Elgin, Nebraska, was cancelled. Tri County Northeast was scheduled to participate;
• The Centerville School District will NOT have school Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.