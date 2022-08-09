Armour Nursing Facility To Close
Adobe Stock

ARMOUR — The long-term care facility in Armour is shutting its doors, the latest in a number of nursing facilities closing in South Dakota and Nebraska.

Avantara announced Tuesday the upcoming closure of the Armour facility, according to a press release from the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA).

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.