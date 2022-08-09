Armour Nursing Facility To Close

ARMOUR — The long-term care facility in Armour is shutting its doors, the latest in a number of nursing facilities closing in South Dakota and Nebraska.
Avantara announced Tuesday the upcoming closure of the Armour facility, according to a press release from the South Dakota Health Care Association (SDHCA).
“The closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic,” the SDHCA press release said.
No formal closing date has been reported for the Armour facility, according to the press release. The site contains about 40-45 beds and offers long-term care, rehab services and outpatient therapy, according to the facility’s website and other sources.
Armour, a community of about 700 residents, is the Douglas County seat and also the home to Douglas County Memorial Hospital and the Prairie Villa assisted-living facility.
The closure of the Armour facility will mean the relocation of residents and the loss of jobs for the local economy.
Nearby nursing homes are located in Corsica, Platte, White Lake, Wagner, Lake Andes, Scotland, Parkston, Tyndall, Menno, Freeman, Mitchell and Yankton.
With the Armour closure, more than 10% of licensed nursing facilities in South Dakota will have closed their doors in the last five years, according to the SDHCA.
Other recent closures include centers in Salem, Lennox, Clear Lake, Ipswich, Custer, Hudson, Sioux Falls, Huron, Madison, Mobridge, Tripp, Bryant and Rosholt.
The Armour facility was among 18 South Dakota nursing homes and one assisted living facility that was owned at the time by Skyline Healthcare of New Jersey when it went bankrupt. The facilities were then placed in a receivership for their financial oversight and daily operations.
In all, the 19 facilities in receivership had about 1,000 employees and roughly 900 residents, according to South Dakota News Watch. Those facilities were located in Arlington, Armour, Clark, Groton, Ipswich, Lake Norden, Madison, Milbank, Mobridge, Pierre, Rapid City, Redfield, Salem, Sioux Falls and Watertown.
A number of factors are affecting South Dakota nursing facilities, according to Mark B. Deak, the SDHCA executive director.
“Nursing homes face unprecedented pressures right now,” he said in a news release. “On top of years of Medicaid underfunding, they are also experiencing severe staffing shortages and have been on the front lines of the COVID battle for over two years. Oftentimes, there aren’t enough staff to accept new admissions.”
South Dakota’s Medicaid reimbursement rates are below those of all its neighboring states, according to the SDHCA. In 2021, the estimated statewide costs of unreimbursed care totaled more than $56 million. A significant majority (55%) of the total resident population in nursing homes relies on Medicaid to pay for their care.
In addition to the closures, this disparity fuels staffing challenges, including difficulty hiring caregivers and high turnover among nursing center staff, the SDHCA said in its news release.
“While emergency support funds from federal and state sources have helped nursing homes keep their doors open through the worst of the pandemic, long term care providers remain in a state of great fiscal strain,” the SDHCA noted, adding that improving ongoing Medicaid reimbursement “is the most important step that can be taken to stop the closure crisis.”
Deak added, “Communities across our state are losing access to services that allow their elderly loved ones to receive needed care near their family and friends. I fear that more closures are still to come.”
Former Skyline Health Care owner Joseph Schwartz pleaded not guilty to tax charges, according to a February 2022 story by the Associated Press.
Last January, Schwartz was charged with multiple counts of failing to pay nearly $30 million in payroll and unemployment taxes for about 15,000 employees. At one time, New Jersey-based Skyline operated more than 100 health care and rehabilitation facilities in at least 10 states.
Schwartz also faces Medicaid fraud charges in Arkansas and Nebraska, according to The Associated Press story. Schwartz has relinquished most of his nursing homes because of financial insolvency, the story said.
The former Skyline facilities in Nebraska, including Hartington and Wausa, were placed in receivership and Klaasmeyer and Associates was hired to manage them.
The Wausa facility no longer operates.
