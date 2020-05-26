City Assesses COVID-19 Impact On Election

Yankton City officials feel confident in the preparations made for the upcoming primary election under the shadow of the pandemic.
During a Yankton City Commission work session Monday evening, City Manager Amy Leon talked about some of the precautions being taken for the two city vote centers — Fire Station No. 2 and City Hall.
“We have hired J&H cleaning to come in and clean prior to the election,” she said. “They have a sanitation process they’ve been utilizing in other facilities we work with them on. … It should be as clean as it’s ever been in both of those facilities. We will have handwashing stations, meaning the restrooms on the main floor will be available for folks to come and wash. There will also be hand sanitizer and our election workers will be wearing masks and gloves as well.”
She added that it will not be required for members of the public to wear a face covering in order to vote.
“If people want to do that and that’s their comfort level, they can certainly come and do that,” she said. “The election workers should be able to still verify IDs and everything like that.”
She added that city employees with no essential business in city hall are being asked to avoid the facility to limit contact with members of the public.
The city had originally slated its municipal election for April 14, but opted to piggyback it with the June 2 primary due to the pandemic.
One major precaution for this primary was taken by the state, which sent absentee ballot requests to all registered voters in South Dakota.
According to Leon, this has translated into a large response for a municipal election.
“They have had an overwhelming amount of absentee vote requests,” she said. “We worried about a small election, but I don’t think that’s what we’ve got to worry about anymore. If people are sending those in, I think we might have a record election number. That’s awesome.”
City Finance Officer Al Viereck said that, during a visit to the Yankton County Government Center Monday afternoon to test the vote tabulation machine, he learned that more than 1,800 absentee ballots had been submitted by city voters alone.
By contrast, the last City Commission election in 2019 had 1,017 total ballots submitted.
“It will be interesting to see what we have for turnout the day of,” Viereck said. “I’ve got to believe it’s going to be kind of sparse because everybody’s taking advantage of this opportunity to mail in ballots.”
Absentee ballots can be submitted through 5 p.m. Monday.
Additionally, Monday’s work session touched on the reopening of the Summit Activities Center and the status of various city events, including the postponement of Independence Day fireworks until a later date.
During the board’s regular meeting immediately following the work session, the commission had a first reading for Ordinance 1034, a COVID-19 pandemic ordinance similar to Ordinance 1033, which was in place as an initial response to the virus before being rescinded at the beginning of this month.
However, Monday’s ordinance comes with a caveat — there are no immediate plans to enact it.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said that Ordinance 1033 was very limited in time.
“The current ordinance that’s already on the books is temporary in nature and sunsets on June 8,” Den Herder said. “At that point in time, the commission loses its power to close certain businesses or restrict gathering sizes within city limits.”
The new ordinance will not sunset for up to 180 days after its implementation. It would also give the commission the power to restrict occupancy rates if desired.
He said that the new ordinance is meant for passage only if the local COVID-19 situation rapidly deteriorates.
“This has effectively been drafted as a placeholder,” he said.
A second reading would have to be scheduled no less than five days after the first reading.
“If and when that were to occur, that meeting could take place on 24 hours prior notice,” Den Herder said. “At the meeting that is subsequently held, the second reading would be held and that’s another opportunity for the public to weigh in on the regulations contained within this ordinance. If this commission were to pass this at that meeting, it would be published the next day as long as we can coordinate publication with the Press & Dakotan. Following publication, this commission would need to have another special meeting to consider a resolution to exercise some or all of the powers contained within this ordinance.”
No second hearing was scheduled or considered upon introduction Monday night.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Applied for highway infrastructure funds for the reconstruction of the Cedar St. Bridge.
• Approved a sidewalk café license.
• Set June 15-16 for budget workshop discussions.
