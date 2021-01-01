The Yankton County Commission is set to reorganize during its regular meeting Tuesday.
Following the 2020 general election, Commissioner-elect Wanda Howey-Fox and incumbent Commissioner Don Kettering will be sworn in.
Following the reorganization, the board will discuss dates for special meetings to discuss changes to Article V of the zoning ordinance, food service bids for the jail and times for regular commission meetings in 2021.
An executive session regarding litigation is also slated Tuesday.
The Yankton County Commission meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the commission chambers of the Yankton County Government Center. Capacity is limited due to social distancing protocols.
