ST. JAMES, Neb. —The St. James Marketplace will celebrate its 20th year as a small town vendor with a reopening this Memorial day weekend, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
After a year off due to COVID regulations, the area vendors gathered a few weeks ago to fill the Marketplace shelves with all kinds of local craft ideas, ranging from embroidered dish clothes to crocheted potholders, woodworking works of art, one-of-a-kind Nebraska home decor and hand-made baskets from the Amish women of Verdigre — and there’s more. There’s also a weekly bake sale in the old Catholic school west of Wynot in northern Cedar County just off Highway 12.
“It is really a great outlet for our area artisans so they can display all their unique craft items,” Vickie Koch said. “It’s hard to find a place for these people to sell their fancy work.”
Koch is one of the original five Marketplace organizers and has seen the Marketplace work through years of challenges. She remembers when it started older women took advantage of the opportunities and now, younger women have joined the ranks as crafters and bakers. Many of them were, and still are, farm wives and the extra income is a great asset to their farm operation.
Koch also announced there will be a Sunday afternoon presentation in June with Dennis Schulte, Ag professor from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, who will talk about the homesteading history of German immigrants in Cedar and Knox County. She also invited area community leaders who were instrumental in helping print parish and community history books to join the discussion.
If learning about a family’s trek to Nebraska is on your bucket list, come to the Marketplace on Sunday, June 13, from 1:30-4:30 p.m.
Or if you are looking for great wedding or birthday gifts or a great pie, cookies, jellies and jam, the Marketplace will be open every weekend, Saturday and Sunday, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m., through Nov. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.