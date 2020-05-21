In Thursday’s COVID-19 updates, South Dakota saw two new deaths in the latest report while Nebraska added six new deaths.
South Dakota’s deaths occurred in Minnehaha (Sioux Falls) and Pennington (Rapid City) counties. The state’s death toll is now 48.
In terms of positive tests, South Dakota reported 73 new cases Thursday, but testing was up with 912 tests processed overall for a test infection rate of 8%.
Overall, the state now has 4,250 known cases, with 30,196 total tests processed for a test infection rate of 14%.
There were 122 new recovered cases reported Thursday, giving the state 3,145 recoveries overall. The number of active cases dropped to 1,057.
Nine more people were reported hospitalized Thursday. So far, 342 South Dakotans have been hospitalized during the pandemic, with 91 currently hospitalized.
During Thursday’s media briefing, state epidemiologist Josh Clayton said both Aurora (Plankinton) and Oglala Lakota (administrative center in Hot Springs) counties have been upgraded from minimal to moderate community-spread status. Aurora County reported 12 new positive tests Thursday (20 overall) and now has 18 active cases; Oglala Lakota has 13 active cases and 14 known cases overall.
Beadle County (Huron), the state’s first COVID-19 hot spot which had recorded virtually no new cases from late March until almost mid-May, reported 11 new positive tests out of 16 total tests, according to statistics from the state website. The county now has 79 known cases, 58 of them recorded since early last week.
Locally, one new case was reported in Union County (Elk Point), its 69th. Twenty-one of those cases are considered active.
Yankton County remained at 44 known cases, but the number of recovered cases increased by three to 29.
Meanwhile, Nebraska’s six new deaths give it 138 overall, including 27 in the last week.
The state reported 276 new cases as of late Wednesday with approximately 3,500 tests processed. To date, Nebraska has 11,122 known cases on a total of 75,864 processed tests for a test infection rate of 14.6%.
In Iowa’s Woodbury County (Sioux City), which is rated one of the top hot spots in the nation according to the New York Times, three more deaths were reported Thursday, giving the county 25 deaths total. There were 55 new positive tests out of 274 new tests processed for a test infection rate of 20%. Overall, Woodbury County has had 2,412 known cases out of 9,273 total tests for a test infection rate of 26%.
