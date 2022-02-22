100 Years Ago
Thursday, February 23, 1922
• The Colonial Party which marks Washington’s Birthday each year at Yankton College was held at the Women’s Dormitory last evening. Nearly all the young men and women were in costumes of colonial days, many of them showing considerable ingenuity and attention to detail.
• Euchre is replacing Norwegian whist as the popular indoor sport in Mission Hill these days.
75 Years Ago
Sunday, February 23, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, February 23, 1972
• Chuck Iverson passed a major milestone in his University of South Dakota basketball career on Saturday and moved to within a hair’s breadth of another. The 6-9 junior center from Vermillion had 19 of USD’s points, boosting his 72-game career total to 1,002. The performance rocketed Iverson into eighth place on the Coyote career list.
• The annual Charles Mix County Mid-Winter Fair will be held at the Geddes High School Gymnasium on February 9 and March 1. Residents of the county will be competing for a total of 21 different trophy awards and for five ribbon placings in each of 70 home economic lots and 47 crop lots.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, February 23, 1997
• No paper
