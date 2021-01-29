A relatively new medical treatment that can reduce symptoms, speed recovery and even prevent death due to COVID-19 in some patients is widely available across the U.S. and South Dakota but is not being used as much as health officials and medical providers would like.
Only about 30% to 40% of the nation’s available supply of therapeutic treatments known as monoclonal antibodies had been administered as of late January, nearly three months after the drugs received emergency authorization for use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.
Monoclonal antibody treatments are lab-made proteins delivered to patients through infusions. The proteins heighten the immune system’s ability to fight the coronavirus by blocking the passage of the virus into human cells.
The treatment is being made available mostly to people who recently tested positive with COVID-19 and are age 65 or older or who have severe obesity, kidney disease or diabetes. Those who test positive and are 55 or over with an underlying medical condition can also qualify.
Two types of antibody treatments received emergency FDA authorization in November: bamlanivimab, developed by Eli Lilly and commonly known as “BAM”; and casirivimab/imdevimab, developed by Regeneron and commonly known by the company name.
The South Dakota medical community has generally embraced the treatments and has taken significant steps to develop an effective system of administering the drugs, including creating safe settings to give infusions, making doses of the drugs available in both urban and rural areas, and by implementing processes to notify new COVID-19 patients of their options for treatment.
Sanford Health, the Sioux Falls-based health system that is among the nation’s largest, has taken a lead role in South Dakota and beyond in setting up infusion centers and developing computer systems to identify and contact patients who may qualify for the treatments.
So far, medical providers have reported very positive results in regard to the treatment’s ability to reduce symptoms of COVID-19 and prevent hospital stays among those infected with the virus.
Officials with Sanford estimate the treatments have prevented a year’s worth of cumulative in-patient hospital stays by COVID-19 patients among the network’s medical system in South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa.
“We’ve been able to provide this intervention and keep people out of the hospital and recover more quickly at home without that high level of care they might need otherwise,” said Amy Thiesse, vice president of nursing and clinical services at Sanford.
The drugs are provided by the federal government at no charge to states and typically are provided at no charge to patients. Treatments are covered by Medicaid and Medicare and most private insurance providers, though co-pay or deductible charges are likely. The cost of the infusion for an uninsured patient would be $1,000, according to Monument Health spokesman Dan Daly, though he added that Monument has internal programs that can lower or spread out that cost for uninsured patients.
The treatments began in the U.S. with infusions given to a handful of high-profile patients, including former President Donald Trump, who received the Regeneron infusion as part of his treatment for COVID-19 and touted its effectiveness.
Hurdles to wider use include: patients must receive them within 10 days of a positive COVID-19 test; infusions can scare some patients away; the emergency approval has raised questions of effectiveness and safety; and infusions take two to three hours.
South Dakota providers say they would like to make the treatments even more accessible and raise the rate of infusions.
Monument Health, which serves much of West River, is providing infusions at hospitals in Rapid City, Sturgis, Lead-Deadwood, Spearfish and Custer, according to Brandi Tackett, director of clinical innovations at Monument.
Monument has seen “lower than expected hospitalizations” among high-risk COVID-19 patients who have undergone the treatment, Tackett wrote.
The Faulkton Area Medical Center in north-central South Dakota received about three dozen doses of BAM in November and December and has since delivered about two dozen infusions, said Lindsey Poeppel, director of nursing at the 12-bed hospital.
Poeppel said she believes the treatments have saved lives and could have saved more COVID-19 patients if the drug had arrived earlier.
Dr. Christopher Robbins of the Fall River Health Services in Hot Springs, said education is needed to make people aware of COVID-19 treatments as they are developed.
“Educating people on these processes at all levels is only good for everyone in terms of what’s available and when it’s available, from individuals to providers and everyone in between,” he said.
Administering the drug is done on an outpatient basis in a COVID-safe setting.
“The numbers are showing that the infusions are proven effective in reducing hospitalization rates and even mortality in the high-risk population,” said Andrea Baker, nursing inpatient manager for Sanford Health. “We are seeing that a lot of patients are feeling better about 36 hours after receiving the infusion.”
John G. Murphy of Rapid City and his wife both tested positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 18, about two weeks after John had a medical procedure at Monument Health and a few days after their 5-year-old grandson who spends time with them had run a high fever. The couple got tested after their grandson tested positive for COVID-19.
While being informed of the positive test results by phone, John, 68, and his wife, 66, were told they both qualified for the antibody treatments due to age and underlying medical conditions. They asked their primary doctor to refer them for the treatment, and over the next two days, they both underwent hourlong infusions of the Regeneron drugs at the Monument hospital in Rapid City.
Murphy said he had minor side effects, such as tingling in his fingers and toes and mild chills that went away on the second day, “I feel these were indications of a good thing happening,” he wrote in an email to News Watch.
Soon after the infusions, Murphy said he and his wife began to recover and saw a reduction in earlier COVID-19 symptoms that had included lack of appetite, major fatigue and a sore throat.
About a week after the infusions, John said they received a call from the state health department and were told they could end their isolation. “It is effective and helped us recover,” Murphy wrote of the antibody treatment. The Murphys have health insurance and have yet to receive a bill for the treatment, Murphy wrote on Jan. 26.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.