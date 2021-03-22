City Beefs Up Kennel Ordinance

The City of Yankton is taking a more proactive approach in making sure its commercial/non-profit kennel ordinance is followed.
The Yankton City Commission voted 7-0 Monday night in favor of strengthening the city’s kennel rules.
City Attorney Ross Den Herder said complaints about bad actors in the past have spurred action at the commission level.
“This is an opportunity to beef up the city’s current kennel licensing structure,” he said. “Currently, we don’t have good tools in the tool box to provide a minimum standard for operating places that board animals or sell animals. Over the years, the city has received complaints about one facility or another. We haven’t been able to adequately address those complaints.”
He said the key change has been to expand the definition of what constitutes a kennel and will include any place that boards a number of animals for sales, pet sitting or animal rescue organizations.
Exemptions include clinics operated by a licensed veterinarian and groomers and at private residences.
While the city pound is exempted, Den Herder said that the entity providing these services for the city still submits to inspection anyway.
“The Heartland Humane Society, which operates our pound for us, voluntarily goes through the kennel licensing process, even though they’re outside of city limits,” he said. “What we’re applying to others we are essentially applying to ourselves voluntarily.”
According to the commission’s meeting packet, the changes includes language stating “prior to obtaining a license, a kennel must submit an application, pay a license fee set by resolution of the Board of Commissions, and pass an inspection to determine whether the premises meets all city ordinances and state regulations, and is maintained in accordance with specifically articulated facility standards. The revised ordinance sets forth maintenance standards for indoor facilities and outdoor facilities. …
Even after a license is issued, the premise is subject to inspection, and the license can be cancelled or suspended for non-compliance following the procedures for termination of licenses.”
A criminal penalty was added for operating a kennel without a license.
During Monday’s meeting, City Manager and Health Board member Amy Leon gave a short update on the three parameters the Health Board has been following.
One parameter stood out for the wrong reasons: the number of active cases in Yankton County has risen from 41 on March 15 to 64 on March 22.
“That is not the direction we want to be headed,” she said. “We’re going to keep an eye on that.”
Meanwhile, Avera Sacred Heart Hospital reported only one COVID-19 patient hospitalized at the moment.
Another source of positive news was the vaccination rate metric. In total, 38% of the county population has received at last one dose, up from the 29% reported at the last meeting March 8.
Leon said this may still be a conservative number.
“We don’t believe this number includes the federal pharmacy program, so that number is definitely stronger than that,” she said. “That’s a good thing and that will only continue to increase.”
She said the Health Board has no new recommendations at this time.
Commissioners Amy Miner and Jerry Webber were absent during both the regular meeting and work session Monday night.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• Held a work session to discuss potential medical marijuana regulation. No action was taken;
• Approved two plats;
• Approved a bid for reconstruction work on Spruce Street;
• Approved the election board for the April 13 municipal election.
